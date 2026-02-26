Vancouver Bandits 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on February 25, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that single game tickets for all home games for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season are available for purchase to the public. The Bandits sold-out 75 per cent of regular season home games during the 2025 CEBL season so fans are encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as they can.

The Bandits will tip off the home portion of their schedule with a pair of games as part of Home Opener Weekend at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre (LEC). The home opener will be played on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT against the Edmonton Stingers, while the second game will take place on Sunday, May 24 at 5:00 p.m. when the Bandits host the Calgary Surge in a highly-anticipated rematch of the 2025 CEBL Western Conference Quarterfinal.

"There is nothing like a Bandits Basketball game. It is high-energy, engaging and, most importantly, it's for everyone. Whether you are a lifelong basketball fan, a family looking for a fun night out, or someone experiencing a game for the first time, you belong here," said Vancouver Bandits team president Dylan Kular. "We have worked hard to create one of the best live event experiences in British Columbia, a place where the community comes together, cultures are celebrated, and unforgettable moments are made. We cannot wait to welcome all of BC to Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre this summer."

In celebration of the BC School Sports Basketball Provincial Championships, taking place at LEC, fans use the promotional code PROVINCIALS15 upon check out to save 15% off single game tickets played at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre until Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Single game tickets for all Bandits home games can be purchased here.

The Vancouver Bandits' complete home game schedule is as follows (all times Pacific):

Home games played at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre, unless denoted.

Friday, May 22, 2026 vs. Edmonton | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 24, 2026 vs. Calgary | 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 6, 2026 vs. Saskatchewan | 6:00 p.m. *Game played in Kelowna

Saturday, June 13, 2026 vs. Ottawa | 6:00 p.m.

Monday, June 15, 2026 vs. Scarborough | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 vs. Brampton | 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 27, 2026 vs. Winnipeg | 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 3, 2026 vs. Edmonton | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 5, 2026 vs. Calgary | 12:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17, 2026 vs. Montreal | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 2026 vs. Saskatchewan | 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 2, 2026 vs. Winnipeg | 12:30 p.m.

Featuring the club's most fan-friendly schedule to date, Bandits home games will feature start times on Friday nights at 7:00 p.m. (3), Saturday nights at 6:00 p.m. (5), and Sunday afternoons at 5:00 p.m. (2). Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre will be the place to be for professional basketball in British Columbia this summer, further solidifying the Bandits' fast-growing reputation as one of the most exciting and dynamic live event offerings in British Columbia.

Fans can also look forward to the return of Bandits Theme Nights this summer. Dates and details of popular games, such as Filipino Heritage, South Asian Heritage and Country Night, along with new themes will be announced next month.

Single game tickets for the eighth season of Bandits Basketball are available for purchase and can be accessed. In addition to single game tickets, Season Tickets, Group Experiences and Jam Packs are also available for purchase.







