Vancouver Bandits Partner with City of Kelowna to Host Neutral-Site Home Game as Part of Kelowna Hoopfest

Published on February 3, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







Kelowna, BC - The Vancouver Bandits and the City of Kelowna announced today that the club will host its first neutral-site home game in franchise history when it faces Saskatchewan Professional Basketball Club on Saturday, June 6, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. PT at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

This Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) matchup will serve as the marquee event of Kelowna HOOPFEST, a new basketball festival presented in partnership with the City of Kelowna designed to celebrate basketball at every level. Kelowna HOOPFEST will feature the Vancouver Bandits vs. Saskatchewan Professional Basketball Club, a youth 5x5 tournament, a coaching clinic, and additional programming to be announced.

"This is a historic moment for our club and for professional basketball in British Columbia," said Vancouver Bandits team president Dylan Kular. "We are bringing the same incredible energy our Bandits fans get at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. Fans can expect fast-paced, high-energy basketball paired with an electric game-day atmosphere, and a fan-first experience that will bring communities together inside and outside the arena. Bringing our first neutral-site home game to Kelowna as part of Kelowna HOOPFEST is about growing the game and connecting with new communities."

Kelowna HOOPFEST reflects the City of Kelowna's continued investment in hosting major sporting events that strengthen connection, inspire youth participation, and drive economic impact.

"Kelowna is excited to host the Vancouver Bandits and Saskatchewan Professional Basketball Club at Prospera Place," said Mayor Tom Dyas. "Kelowna continues to build its reputation as a premier event-hosting city, and we are proud to welcome the Canadian Elite Basketball League to our community. The first-ever Kelowna HOOPFEST and surrounding events will bring people to our city, support local businesses, and provide a boost to our local economy."

The multi-day event represents an important step in expanding the reach of both professional basketball and the CEBL across Canada.

"Bringing high-energy basketball from some of Canada's most dynamic players into our communities across the country is what defines our league," said CEBL President Tyler Mazereeuw. "The Vancouver Bandits will be turning Kelowna into a multi-day Canadian Elite Basketball League experience, giving residents of Kelowna a firsthand look at the energy and passion that is driving our rapidly growing fanbase from coast to coast."

Tickets for Vancouver Bandits vs. Saskatchewan Professional Basketball Club at Kelowna HOOPFEST are on sale now. Additional details surrounding Kelowna HOOPFEST programming will be announced in the coming weeks. More information and tickets are available at thebandits.ca.







