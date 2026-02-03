Sea Bears Re-Sign Winnipeg's Emmanuel Akot for the 2026 Season.

Published on February 3, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announce the re-signing of hometown forward Emmanuel Akot for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Akot, a 6-foot-8 forward, was an essential part of the lineup for the Sea Bears during the 2025 season. In 19 games, he averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists, playing an important role in Winnipeg's run to the Western Conference Finals.

The Winnipeg product delivered several standout performances throughout the season, including a season-high 22 points on 64.3 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from three, adding six rebounds and two assists in a July 4 matchup against the Niagara River Lions.

"Emmanuel brings a high level of athleticism, versatility, and the ability to make big plays at both ends of the floor," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "He has guarded multiple positions the last couple of summers and we are excited about having him continue to impact games in a multitude of ways."

Akot returns to Winnipeg as part of the Sea Bears' protected players list, reinforcing roster continuity as the club builds toward the 2026 season. Akot, a former standout at Western Kentucky, Boise State and Arizona, brings professional experience across multiple international leagues in Canada, Poland and the Netherlands.

"It's an honour to continue wearing the Sea Bears jersey and representing my hometown," said Akot. "The support in Winnipeg means everything to me, I'm excited for what's ahead and ready to compete in 2026."

