New Playoff Era to Begin as CEBL Announces 2026 Season Schedule

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) unveiled its 2026 schedule Thursday, marking the beginning of a new era for the league with the introduction of a full in-market playoff model and the first best-of-three CEBL Finals series in league history.

The 2026 season tips off Saturday, May 9 at 1:30 p.m. MT / 3:30 p.m. ET in Edmonton with the Stingers hosting the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Edmonton EXPO Centre. Each CEBL team will play 24 regular season games through to August 3, delivering a balanced and action-packed summer of 120 contests to Canadian basketball fans from coast to coast before the new playoff format takes flight.

Marquee Dates and Signature Moments for 2026

The upcoming season features a series of holiday matchups, rivalry games, and full-day basketball slates, including:

11 tripleheaders

A Victoria Day game in Ottawa on May 18

The first of four meetings between Calgary and Vancouver on May 24, reigniting their rivalry after last year's dramatic playoff clash

A 2025 CEBL Championship rematch between Calgary and Niagara on June 3

A Father's Day doubleheader in Scarborough and Ottawa on June 21

A Canada Day doubleheader in Scarborough and Edmonton on July 1

Historic New Playoff Format Debuts in 2026

The 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League Playoffs will begin with single-elimination Conference Semifinals on Thursday, August 6, where the 1st seed faces the 4th seed and the 2nd seed faces the 3rd seed in each conference. Winners will advance to the Conference Finals on Saturday, August 8, also single elimination, with higher seeds hosting each round.

The CEBL Finals will be a best-of-three series from August 12-16, marking the first multi-game playoff series in league history:

Game 1 - August 12

Game 2 - August 15

Game 3 (if necessary) - August 16

The lower seed team will host Game 1, while the higher seed will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary), replacing the previous single-elimination Championship Weekend host team model.

"These historic changes to our playoff format represent a major milestone for the CEBL and our fans, and they mark a natural progression as the league continues to grow and evolve," explained CEBL President Tyler Mazereeuw. "Our focus remains on delivering the best possible experience for our teams, players, and fans, and this is another step forward in fulfilling that mission. Our fans and communities have supported this league from the start, and we're proud to give them a playoff experience that reflects their passion."

Mazereeuw added, "Championship Weekend played a key role in building the foundation of our league and grew into Canada's largest annual celebration of professional basketball. While we're proud of what it became, moving to an in-market model allows us to deepen connections with our local communities and create new traditions that reflect the growth and maturity of the league."

For full details on the new Canadian Elite Basketball League playoff format, visit cebl.ca/playoffs.







