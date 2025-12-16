Dylan Howe Named Calgary Surge President

Published on December 16, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge Professional Basketball Club is proud to announce that Dylan Howe has been promoted to Team President as part of an organized succession plan. Howe previously served as the team's Senior Vice President, where he was instrumental in driving the Surge's operations in basketball, ticketing, community engagement, and programming.

Howe has served under the direct mentorship of Surge Co-Chairman and awarded entrepreneur Jason Ribeiro since the franchise launched in October 2022. Prior to joining the Calgary Surge, Howe served in progressively senior roles with the Niagara River Lions (2016-18) and Guelph Nighthawks (2018-2022) of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

"Dylan has been by my side from the very beginning of the Calgary Surge shaping every detail of who we are -- competitively, culturally, and commercially," said Jason Ribeiro, Co-Chairman of the Surge. "This promotion, his second in three years, is a testament to the dedication he has shown to date and the leadership potential he continues to bring to Canada's sports and entertainment industry." In 2025, the Surge were named 2025 CEBL Franchise of the Year, captured their second Western Conference Championship and Digital Excellence Award in three years, advanced to a third consecutive Championship Weekend, and finished with their best record in franchise history.

"I'm honoured by the trust placed in me," Howe said. "Our fans, our partners, and our city have embraced my family and I in such a powerful way. I'm committed to continuing the work of making the Calgary Surge a leading example of sport, culture, and community across the nation." Ribeiro will continue to guide the business's growth with his unique lens to cross-sector partnerships, community impact, and belief that innovation can shape culture and inspire connection.

The organization's latest venture is REAL Studios, a creative agency that produces accessible culture-driven content and materials that move audiences -- not by chasing trends, but by revealing the real stories inside people, teams, and communities.

The studio serves as the in-house creative team for the Calgary Surge and its wide range of sponsors and community partners and is now accepting new clients. Rather than relying on gimmicks or surface-level spectacle, the studio operates as a humble creative engine, led by a team with deep experience in storytelling, brand strategy, and the thoughtful use of AI to expand creative possibilities.

The Surge will continue building on a foundation that centres community impact, enrichment for youth and families, and a modern, culturally informed approach to sport and entertainment.

The Calgary Surge's 2026 season will tip off in May, with full schedule information to be announced shortly. Season tickets for 10 Calgary games can be purchased here and start at $37 per game.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from December 16, 2025

Dylan Howe Named Calgary Surge President - Calgary Surge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.