Ottawa BlackJacks Re-Sign Tyrell Tate

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), announced today that the team has re-signed guard Tyrrel Tate for his fifth season with the team, and seventh season in the league.

The CEBL veteran and all-time franchise leader in games played (73) and three-point field goals (131) returns to the team to participate in his fifth season with the club, and seventh CEBL season overall. Tate also sits second in all-time in points scored for the team (686).

During the 2025 campaign with the BlackJacks, he was one of two players to suit up for all 25 regular season and playoff games. Across those 25 games he led the team in total three-point shots made, knocking down 51 on the season surpassing his own single-season record for the franchise (44 previously). Tate averaged 9.2 points per game, shooting .383 from the three and contributing 2 target score winners.

"The Ottawa BlackJacks are pleased to announce the return of veteran guard Tyrrel Tate for the 2026 Season. As the franchise's all-time leader in three-pointers, Tyrrel has consistently demonstrated an elite ability to perform in high-pressure moments," said James Derouin, General Manager of the Ottawa BlackJacks. "Beyond his statistical impact, Tyrrel has cultivated a deep connection with our city and our supporters, earning his place as a perennial fan favourite at TD Place. His leadership in the locker room and his presence in the community are vital as we look to build a championship-caliber culture this season."

Across his CEBL career, Tate has collected 100 games played, standing at fourth most in league history while his 995 career points are at the 11th highest mark. Before joining the BlackJacks for the first time during the 2022 season, he played for the Guelph Nighthawks in 2020 (now Calgary Surge) and the Fraser Valley Bandits in 2019 (now Vancouver Bandits).

Beyond the CEBL, the 6'5'" guard has extensive playing experience across Canada, the G League and internationally. Nationally, he has represented the NBL in Moncton, Windsor, Sudbury and Kitchener-Waterloo. Internationally, he spent time in the Kosovo Basketball Superleague, and the Liga Națională, the top-tier of Romanian basketball. He began his professional career in the G League with the Idaho Stampede in 2014-15. In the G League, he registered 51 games across three seasons, competing with Cleveland, Texas and Capital City alongside several future NBA stars.

During his college career, Tate spent four seasons at Fayetteville State where he was named a two-time CIAA All-Conference team selection. He surpassed the 1,000-point mark over his career and paced his Broncos team in scoring during his final season with 18.7 points per-game in 2013-14.

