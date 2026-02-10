Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on February 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)







This past week the Carolina League's Wilson Warbirds named Eddy Morgan manager for their inaugural season, the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers rebranded as the Saskatoon Mamba, and the Major League Volleyball Minnesota expansion team named Pedro Mendes their head coach and general manager for the 2027 season.

Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Elite Basketball League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, League One Volleyball, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Major League Table Tennis, United Football League, Canadian Football League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Canadian Premier League, Major Arena Soccer League, and National Lacrosse League.

BASEBALL

Carolina League

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that Eddy Morgan will manage the Wilson Warbirds for the team's debut season in 2026. The announcement came as the Brewers unveiled their player development staff assignments for the 2026 season including Minor League managers and coaches for Wilson along with Milwaukee's six other affiliates. Morgan leads a Wilson field staff that includes Pitching Coaches Paul Moeller and Jesús Hernández, Hitting Coach José García, Coach Ricky Carvajal, Athletic Trainer Matt Pawlik, Associate Athletic Trainer Tyler Shumake, Strength and Conditioning Coach Emily Young and Strength and Conditioning Assistant Matt Gallo. Morgan, 54, enters his first season with the Brewers organization after spending the last 12 years as the head coach of Concordia University Wisconsin (NCAA Division III) where he posted a record of 248-211. Morgan's most successful campaign came in 2017 when the Falcons posted a school-record 28 victories and advanced to the NACC Championship Game.

The reigning Carolina League Champions in conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians have announced their field staff for the 2026 season. Returning to Lynchburg this season are newly christened manager Erlin Cerda, hitting coach Amanda Kamekona, and assistant athletic trainer Patrick Reynolds. Joining them will be bench coach Chase Barbary, pitching coach Kevin Erminio, hitting coach Il Hor, strength & conditioning coach Avery Nevin, and athletic trainer Karina Gonzalez. Erlin Cerda steps in as manager after serving as the bench coach for each of the last two seasons, including the Carolina League Championship season. He replaced Jordan Smith who spent the last three years at the helm.

Texas League

The San Diego Padres announced that Houston, Texas native Chris Tremie, who spent parts of four seasons as a major league catcher, will manage the San Antonio Missions during the 2026 season. Tremie enters his first year with the Padres and Missions after 13 seasons as a manager in the Cleveland Guardians organization and the last seven seasons as the minor league field coordinator for the Cincinnati Reds. "We are thrilled to welcome Chris Tremie to San Antonio," said Missions General Manager David Gasaway. "A Texas native with so much experience in the game will fit right in as a great on-field leader for the Missions."

Eastern League

The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will have a new manager for the 2026 season. The Rockies have promoted former Major League catcher Robinson Cancel (pronounced: kahn-SEHL) to manage the Yard Goats after managing Class-A Spokane the past three seasons. The Lajas, Puerto Rico native led his team to the Northwest League Championship in 2024. Cancel, 49, who played for the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Houston Astros, becomes the sixth manager in franchise history and replaces Bobby Meacham who guided the Yard Goats in 2024 and 2025. "We are delighted to welcome Robinson to Hartford, and our Yard Goats family," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "Robinson has an excellent track record of winning and development, and we are excited to watch him and his coaches guide our club in 2026."

The New York Yankees have announced the 2026 coaching staff for the Double-A Somerset Patriots, led by manager James Cooper. Cooper enters his first season as manager in Somerset and fifth overall year in the Yankees minor league system. He managed the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades in 2025 and finished with a franchise-record 79 wins (79-50), being eliminated from playoff contention on the final day of the regular season. Under his leadership, the Renegades finished second in AVG (.235), H (970), OBP (.336), SLG (.363), OPS (.699), as well as third in R (598) and HR (547). Cooper previously managed the Single-A Tampa Tarpons (2024) and the FCL Yankees, where he was named the Florida Complex League Manager of the Year (2023). He was also the defensive coach for the FCL Yankees during a championship 2022 season.

South Atlantic League

Mycal Jones, who spent last year on the staff with Double-A Reading, will manage the BlueClaws for their 25th Anniversary Season in 2026, it was announced in conjunction with the Phillies. He becomes the 18th manager in BlueClaws franchise history. Jones replaces Greg Brodzinski, who managed the BlueClaws to 209 wins over the last three seasons and a postseason appearance in 2023. Brodzinski will serve as the Complex Coordinator at the Phillies Player Development Center in Clearwater this year. This will be Jones' seventh year in the Phillies organization. He was scheduled to be a coach with Clearwater in the cancelled 2020 season, and then was on the staffs with the FCL Phillies (2021), Reading (2022), Clearwater (2023-24), and Reading (2025) before taking over as the BlueClaws manager for 2026. Originally a 4th round pick of the Braves in the 2009 draft, he played in their system through 2015.

Southern League

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the complete 2026 coaching staff for the Biloxi Shuckers, highlighted by the return of Mike Guerrero as the team's manager after two seasons as a Roving Infield Instructor. Joe Ayrault, who previously managed the team from 2024-2025, has been promoted to the Brewers Minor League Field Coordinator. Ayrault ends his tenure with a 140-133 record and joins Mike Guerrero as the second Shuckers manager to lead the team to back-to-back playoff appearances, reaching the playoffs in 2024 and 2025. Guerrero, 58, enters his ninth season in Biloxi and 27th as a manager in Minor League Baseball. After reaching 1,400 career wins during the 2023 season, Guerrero needs 55 wins during the 2026 season to reach 1,500. His 1,445 wins are the sixth-most among active managers in Minor League Baseball. Guerrero owns a 492-449 (.523) record with the Shuckers and is the winningest manager in franchise history.

Florida State League

The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2026 coaching staff, led by newly appointed manager Zak Wasserman. Wasserman, the Tarpons' fourth manager in as many years, replaces Aaron Bossi, who will serve as the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades' manager in 2026. Wasserman enters his third season in the Yankees organization and his first as manager of the Tampa Tarpons. Before joining the Tarpons, Wasserman spent 2025 as the Defensive Coach for the Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, overseeing outfielders and baserunning.

The Clearwater Threshers will announce a new-look coaching staff for the 2026 season, featuring three returning members from last season's group. Aaron Barrett will replace Marty Malloy for the first time since 2021 as the Threshers manager, and Chris Heintz and Desmond Jennings return from the 2025 Florida State League Second Half Champion coaching staff. Aaron Barrett retired after throwing 1.0 inning in a July Fourth game for the IronPigs in 2022 and has been coaching in the Phillies' farm system ever since. He finished the season as a bullpen coach in Lehigh Valley, and he has served as Philadelphia's Minor League Rehab Pitching Coordinator ever since. With most of his tenure in the Phillies minor league coaching staff coming in the Florida Complex League, Barrett gets his first managerial job in his fifth year in the Phillies farm system. Barrett was an accomplished player before transitioning to the coaching staff, drafted three times before signing with the Washington Nationals as a ninth-round pick in 2010. He spent parts of four major league seasons in the Nationals' bullpen, coming out of the pen in 95 major league games for Washington. Though he was not on the playoff roster, he earned a World Series win with the club in 2019.

BASKETBALL

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) unveiled its reinvigorated Saskatchewan franchise at a press conference at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon. The rebranded, Saskatoon Mamba (previously Saskatchewan Rattlers) will return for their eighth season in May, with both SaskTel Centre and Merlis Belsher Place hosting games. Jason Ribeiro and Usman Tahir Jutt were introduced as the team's ownership group. The business and community leaders also operate the CEBL's Calgary Surge. "This is a defining moment for basketball in Saskatchewan and for our league," said CEBL President Tyler Mazereeuw. "The Canadian Elite Basketball League is national in reach, but community-driven at its core. Revitalizing the Saskatoon franchise reflects that commitment. Jason and Usman have proven their ability to unite communities through sport and art in Calgary, and they are bringing that same passion to ensure the Saskatoon Mamba becomes a lasting source of regional pride and fuels our league's continued nationwide momentum."

Saskatoon's CEBL team has unveiled a rebrand to the Saskatoon Mamba, following a change in ownership - as well as the addition of a new venue for their 8th season

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron plans move to Kenner, aiding economy. The Kenner city council voted unanimously to begin negotiations to bring the Squadron to Kenner.

Sean Pedulla Tied Portland Remix Franchise Record With 46 PTS On 16/27 FG

Women's National Basketball Association

In the 2025 season Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history with a 30-point, 20-rebound game. Revisit her dominant win over the Connecticut Sun

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and MLV Minnesota has announced that Pedro Mendes has been named the team's first General Manager and Head Coach. Mendes was most recently an Assistant Coach at the University of Minnesota from 2024-26 and brings extensive collegiate and international coaching and playing experience to MLV Minnesota. "I am extremely excited to lead this franchise in its inaugural season. Minnesota's volleyball culture is strong, passionate, and continues to grow," Mendes said. "Building a team from the ground up in a state with such a rich volleyball tradition is thrilling. I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to the entire leadership group for this opportunity." Prior to joining MLV Minnesota, Mendes served two stints as an Assistant Coach at the University of Minnesota: first as a Volunteer Assistant in 2022 under Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon, and again as an Assistant Coach from 2024 to 2026. During his time with the program, he helped guide the team to two Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

League One Volleyball

Raphaela Folie was a force at the net as LOVB Houston emerged victorious in a thrilling five-set Texas showdown

Athletes Unlimited Softball

Karlyn Pickens has always turned heads with how hard she throws, but now she's on the radar as the first college softball player to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with a professional league. The Athletes Unlimited Softball League announced that it has signed an NIL partnership with the University of Tennessee pitcher. Pickens is one of college softball's brightest stars, and the signing is a strategic move by the league to connect to that audience. Through social media posts and marketing opportunities, the partnership with Pickens will raise awareness of the AUSL as the premier place for athletes to continue their careers in the pro game. Even after being ranked the best player in North Carolina out of high school and the No. 2 pitcher in the nation for the class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball, Pickens dreams reached only to elite Division I softball. "When I was growing up, I didn't really see [pro] softball... I watched the Olympics, but outside of college, I didn't really think there was an option to go pro," she said. "It's been just a few years, and now everyone's dream is to go to AUSL and continue their softball career."

Tennessee softball's Karlyn Pickens inks NIL deal with Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Recapping the thrilling 2025 UFA season in just over 90 seconds!

2026 season starts in April.

Major League Table Tennis

Top Points of Day 3 - Week 11

FOOTBALL

United Football League

Can the UFL's Louisville Kings Build a Winner in Year One?

The Birmingham Stallions are set to remain in Birmingham for the 2026 UFL season, according to league co-owner Mike Repole.

Canadian Football League

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced that the team has signed national quarterback Tre Ford to a two-year contract. Ford, 27, spent the last four seasons with the Edmonton Elks (2022-25), appearing in 60 career games. He completed 359-of-534 passes for 4,651 yards, 29 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, while adding 124 carries for 1,129 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in his CFL career. The 6-foot, 192-pound native of Niagara Falls, Ontario developed at the University of Waterloo, where he played in 33 games and completed 597-of-863 passes for 8,003 yards, 64 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. Ford won the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2021 as the top player in U SPORTS football. Ford was originally selected by Edmonton in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft.

Top 5 Toronto Argonauts Plays from 2025

Top 5 Ottawa REDBLACKS Plays from 2025

Indoor Football League

The Sharks have added two more pieces ahead of the upcoming season, announcing the signings of ALL IFL Rookie DB Chris Chukwuneke and RB/WR Kevin Davis Jr., further strengthening an already competitive roster. Chukwuneke (5'11, 193 lbs.) played his full collegiate career at James Madison University, becoming a mainstay in their defensive rotation. He registered 153 TOT, with 15 of them being TFL as well as two INTs during his time with the Dukes. After graduating, Chukwuneke signed with the Quad City Steamwheelers and became a key contributor on a defense that advanced to the 2025 IFL Eastern Conference Championship Game. During the 2025 season, he recorded 73 total tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups, helping anchor a championship-caliber unit. Chukwuneke looks to bring high-level defensive instincts and championship experience to the Tank.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

An explosive start to this AHL matchup as the Springfield Thunderbirds and Toronto Marlies drop the gloves three times in the first fifteen seconds of action.

ECHL

Adirondack Thunder's Daniel Amesbury takes down Worcester Railers' Hunter Hall during a ECHL matchup.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Kendall Coyne Schofield Highlights

Ontario Hockey League

Highlights from the OHL Windsor Spitfires captain, and New York Rangers prospect, Liam Greentree. Greentree was traded from the LA Kings to the Rangers alongside a draft pick in exchange for Artemi Panarin ahead of the NHL roster freeze.

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games today announced six additional venues across the United States that will hold matches for the highly anticipated 2028 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments, generating new excitement while registration is open for the LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw* now through March 18. These group stage and knockout matches will ultimately lead up to the final stage matches at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, including the gold medal matches on July 28, 2028 for the men's tournament and July 29, 2028 for the women's tournament. The selected stadiums span the country from east to west, including venues in the metropolitan areas of New York, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; San Jose, California; and San Diego, California. "Bringing Olympic Football group stage and knockout matches to stadiums across the United States means more fans will witness this global event and experience the Olympic spirit firsthand," said Shana Ferguson, LA28 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Officer. "With the LA28 Ticket Draw for all Olympic sports on the horizon, we're inviting global Football fans to register now for a chance to secure their tickets to history in the summer of 2028."

The BEST GOALS of 2025 From EVERY MLS Club!

National Women's Soccer League

Bay FC announced Stacy Johns will join as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and oversee all business operations for the Club. Johns will join Bay FC from Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) where she currently serves as Chief Business Officer (CBO). She will begin her role on Monday, March 2 reporting to Bay FC Co-Chair and Sixth Street Co-Founding Partner and CEO Alan Waxman. Russell Wolff, the Interim President of Bay FC, will work to facilitate the transition. "While Stacy's track record of driving commercial growth and operational excellence is undeniably impressive, what sets her apart is her ability to lead teams and her deep-rooted commitment to the values that define Bay FC," said Waxman. "As we've said from the beginning of the club, success for us is always going to be measured by the strength of our culture and how we harness the power of our community to raise the bar for professional women's sports. Under Stacy's leadership, we will continue to build a world-class organization that both wins on the pitch and makes people proud to be a part of Bay FC."

Bay FC announced the club has acquired English defender Anouk Denton in a transfer with Women's Super League club West Ham United. Denton will be added to the club's roster following receipt of her P-1 Visa and international transfer clearance. "Bay FC is an ambitious club with a clear vision, and it felt like the right place for the next step in my career," said Denton. "The NWSL is the most competitive league in the world, and I'm excited to challenge myself against top players and teams. Having worked with Emma before gives me confidence in the environment I'm stepping into, and I'm really looking forward to living in the Bay Area and playing in front of such passionate supporters." "I'm really pleased to welcome Anouk to Bay," said Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates. "She's someone I have worked with before, so I know exactly what she brings. Anouk is the type of person and player we want at this club. She is professional, hardworking, and driven. She brings valuable experience at the top level from her time in the WSL, and what's exciting is that there's still room for her to grow. She also adds quality, depth and versatility to our back line with her ability to play on both the right and the left. I'm excited for the fans to see her in action.

Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) released its 112-game 2026 Regular Season schedule, presented by WestJet, the Official Airline of the League, as it prepares for its eighth season at a pivotal moment for the game in Canada. In a year when soccer will command unprecedented attention across the country, the 2026 CPL season has been intentionally structured to help translate that moment into lasting connection from coast to coast, ensuring fans have meaningful ways to engage with the Canadian game in their communities, both before and after a landmark period for the sport in the country and globally. The Regular Season will run from April through October. The season will then shift to the CPL Playoffs, culminating with the crowning of the CPL Champion at the CPL Final, to be played the weekend of Nov. 21 to 22.

Canadian Premier League Stadiums 2026

Northern Super League

Northern Super League announced its 2026 regular season schedule, returning for a second season after a debut year that proved professional women's soccer has a powerful place in Canada's sports and entertainment landscape. The season opens Friday, April 24, with a marquee rematch of the NSL Final, as Toronto and Vancouver meet at Swanguard Stadium in Vancouver to kick off the campaign - reigniting one of the League's defining rivalries from the very first whistle. This season's opening match is followed by home matches in every NSL market in the first two weeks of the season. Running from April through November, the 2026 season delivers a consistent, coast-to-coast schedule across spring, summer, and fall, and will conclude with the NSL Final on Saturday, November 14. The neutral-site host city for the championship match will be announced in the coming months.

MLS NEXT Pro

Chattanooga Football Club announced that it and Head Coach Chris Nugent have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. The club extends its sincere gratitude to Nugent for his commitment to Chattanooga FC. Under his guidance, the team achieved its first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoff appearance and laid foundational groundwork for the club's growth. Nugent joined CFC for the 2022 season and served as assistant coach for three seasons before becoming interim head coach at the end of the 2024 campaign. He was then promoted to the position of head coach ahead of the 2025 season. "Chris has been a dedicated member of the Chattanooga FC family, and we are thankful for his contributions on and off the field," said Davis Grizzard, Primary Owner, Chattanooga Football Club. "Chris is a person of high character and we wish him all the best in the future."

Major Arena Soccer League

MASL Under Review. In this week's episode of Under Review, Ryan and Phil spend most of the time breaking down the controversial moments from last Friday's Empire Strykers vs Kansas City Comets match. There were multiple incidents in the game, including two handball controversies, one of which directly led to a goal. One of the more contentious moments was Rian Marques' contact with Empire goalkeeper Brian Orozco. Was the contact worthy of a foul? These plays and more on the latest episode of Under Review!

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Top 10 Plays of January 2026







Carolina League Stories from February 10, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.