LA28 Announces Six MLS Stadiums to Host Tournament Soccer Matches

LOS ANGELES - The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games today announced six additional venues across the United States that will hold matches for the highly anticipated 2028 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments, generating new excitement while registration is open for the LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw* now through March 18.

These group stage and knockout matches will ultimately lead up to the final stage matches at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, including the gold medal matches on July 28, 2028 for the men's tournament and July 29, 2028 for the women's tournament. The selected stadiums span the country from east to west, including venues in the metropolitan areas of New York, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; San Jose, California; and San Diego, California.

"Bringing Olympic Football group stage and knockout matches to stadiums across the United States means more fans will witness this global event and experience the Olympic spirit firsthand," said Shana Ferguson, LA28 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Officer. "With the LA28 Ticket Draw for all Olympic sports on the horizon, we're inviting global Football fans to register now for a chance to secure their tickets to history in the summer of 2028."

Selecting World-Class Stadiums

LA28 worked closely with Soccer United Marketing (SUM), Major League Soccer's (MLS) commercial arm, to evaluate stadiums nationwide to ensure that the chosen venues meet the highest international standards. The review process prioritized using purpose-built stadiums where possible while also assessing each stadium's ability to host world-class competitions and its potential to engage local communities. This selection process further underscores LA28's commitment to delivering an inclusive and memorable Games experience in top-tier existing venues.

Given the geographic footprint of the LA28 Football (Soccer) Tournaments, LA28 is developing a match distribution that allows the competition to move progressively from east to west as teams advance toward the final stages, minimizing travel demands. Additionally, to support athlete well-being and allow for increased recovery time between matches, the International Olympic Committee and LA28 are considering an extended competition window for the Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments, with preliminary matches taking place prior to the Opening Ceremony.

The schedule for both the women's and men's Football (Soccer) tournaments, including the dates and match distribution per stadium, will be announced before the first ticket drop in April 2026. The specific team matchups will be revealed later, following further progress in the LA28 Olympic qualification process for Football (Soccer) and the official tournament draw.

Newly Announced Stadiums

New York Stadium in the New York Zone, future home of the New York City Football Club, stadium to be completed in 2027

Columbus Stadium in the Columbus Zone, home of the Columbus Crew

Nashville Stadium in the Nashville Zone, home of Nashville Soccer Club

St. Louis Stadium in the St. Louis Zone, home of the St. Louis CITY Soccer Club

San Jose Stadium in the San José Zone, home of the San Jose Earthquakes and Bay Football Club

San Diego Stadium in the San Diego Zone, home of the San Diego Football Club, San Diego Wave Football Club and San Diego State University A Historic First: More Women's Teams than Men's

For the first time in Olympic history, more women's Football (Soccer) teams than men's will be featured, with the women's competition expanding to 16 teams and the men's tournament adjusting to 12 teams. LA28 will become the first Olympic Games where all team sports feature at least as many women's teams as men's, establishing a new benchmark for elevating women's sports and advancing gender parity in the Games while laying the groundwork for a lasting impact on global sport.

LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw Registration

