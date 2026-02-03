Columbus to Serve as Venue for LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments

Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Crew and Columbus will welcome multiple men's and/or women's soccer matches during the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments as part of the LA 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The participants, dates, times and number of matches will be released at a later date.

It marks the first time Ohio will be home to official Olympic competition.

LA28 led a thorough review process, working closely with Soccer United Marketing (SUM), to evaluate stadiums bids nationwide for the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments.

The Crew and Columbus will host matches at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, to be known as "Columbus Stadium" for all Olympic-related purposes and throughout the Olympic Games period.

Columbus is one of seven sites selected for LA28, joining New York, Nashville, St. Louis, San Jose, San Diego and Los Angeles (Rose Bowl Stadium).

Tickets for all Olympic sports go on sale this April. Fans can register for the LA28 Ticket Draw on LA28's website (la28.org) for a chance to purchase.

Statement from Haslam Sports Group President David Jenkins:

"The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be an incredible event for international competition and our country, and it's truly special for the Crew, Columbus and the State of Ohio to welcome the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments. Thanks to the support of our civic, state and local business leadership, this is another testament to the realization of our vision of constructing first-class venues that can successfully attract and execute worldwide major events which have a long-term impact in our communities."

Statement from Crew President of Business Operations Mary Shepro:

"We're honored to host matches for the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments in Columbus, which will be another massive moment for soccer in our city and country. The Crew are passionate about advancing our sport, both for men's and women's competition, and elevating Columbus locally and around the world while creating opportunities for visitors to experience our great region."







