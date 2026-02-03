Austin FC Acquires General Allocation Money in Trade with Real Salt Lake

Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has agreed to trade a 2026 international roster slot to Real Salt Lake in exchange for $235,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). As part of the agreement, the international roster slot will return to Austin at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).

