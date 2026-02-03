New York City Selected to Host Football Matches for the 2028 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament Matches

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games announced today that the future home of New York City FC will host matches for the 2028 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments. The Club's stadium will be one of six stadiums across the U.S. to host group stage and knockout matches, ultimately leading to the final stage matches at Rose Bowl Stadium.

"Witnessing a home Olympic Games is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "Hosting LA28 Olympic Football matches at the future home of New York City FC will yet again showcase our incredible city on the world stage and further elevate our growing soccer culture with our new purpose-built stadium in Queens.

"Our future home will be a truly world-class stadium, a vision that has long been central to City Football Group and New York City FC. We have been investing in New York City for more than a decade between our community work and now our stadium project, and this is a historic moment for both us and our city.

''With today's announcement, we are already seeing the impact our stadium will have, as one of the world's most prestigious competitions in the Olympic Games comes to New York City. It is an honor to be selected as part of the LA28 Olympic Games Football Tournament, and I know that New Yorkers will eagerly look forward to seeing these matches played at New York City's new home for football."

LA28 worked closely with Soccer United Marketing (SUM), Major League Soccer's (MLS) commercial arm, to evaluate stadiums nationwide to ensure that the chosen venues meet the highest international standards. The review process prioritized using purpose-built stadiums where possible while also assessing each stadium's ability to host world-class competitions and its potential to engage local communities.

"Bringing Olympic Football group stage and knockout matches to stadiums across the United States means more fans will witness this global event and experience the Olympic spirit firsthand," said Shana Ferguson, LA28 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Officer. "With the LA28 Ticket Draw for all Olympic sports on the horizon, we're inviting global Football fans to register now for a chance to secure their tickets to history in the summer of 2028."

The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games are set to take place in July and August 2028, respectively. The schedule for both the women's and men's football tournaments, including the dates and match distribution per stadium, will be announced before the first ticket drop in April 2026. The specific team matchups will be revealed later, following further progress in the LA28 Olympic qualification process for Football (Soccer) and the official tournament draw.

Registration is open for the LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw now through March 18. To sign up and read the official LA28 press release regarding today's announcement, visit la28.org.







