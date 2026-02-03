Minnesota United Loans Defender Matúš Kmeť to Fk DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda
Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club has loaned defender Matúš Kmeť to FK DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda of Slovakia's top flight through June of 2026. The Loan Agreement includes an option to buy his contract.
"The club wishes Matúš the best of luck during this loan with FK DAC 1904," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "This is another opportunity for him to develop as a player, and we hope that he takes that opportunity and thrives while being close to home."
In 2025, Kmeť spent the season on loan in Poland's top-flight league with Górnik Zabrze, where he made 24 game appearances across all competitions. There, he scored a goal and provided three assists in over 1,100 minutes of action.
The defender joined Minnesota United in the summer of 2024, and saw time on the pitch with MNUFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro team, where he played in three matches during the 2024 regular season.
Internationally, Kmeť has earned call-ups for both Slovakia's youth and senior national teams. He most recently earned a call-up with the senior team and made his debut appearance in June of 2025 during a friendly against Israel. Since his first cap with the Slovakia U17 side, the defender has made 30 game appearances and has scored three goals across call-ups with Slovakia's U17, U18, U19, U20, U21 and senior squads.
