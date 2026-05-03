Minnesota United Extends Road Winning Streak to Four Matches

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Minnesota United scored three goals in 15 minutes to earn a comeback win following a 2-0 deficit in Columbus, Ohio. The win marks the first time the Loons win against the Columbus Crew on the road and extends the Loons road winning streak to four matches. MNUFC now returns home to face Austin FC on Sunday, May 10 at Allianz Field.

4' - Minnesota United's defense made a series of stops and blocks from within the Loons' own goalkeeper box. Columbus Crew midfielder Hugo Picard took two consecutive close-range shots, first being saved by MNUFC goalkeeper Drake Callender, then next being stopped by the Loons' back line.

6' - An early chance from Minnesota United saw Tomás Chancalay trying to get through three Columbus Crew defenders inside the box, but his left-footed shot was saved by Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

31' (0-1) - Columbus scored off a quick give-and-go from inside Minnesota's penalty area. Midfielder Taha Habroune received the final touch from Max Arfsten, where his strike hit the far side of the net to give the home side the first-half lead.

45'+1' - Kelvin Yeboah attempted to find the equalizer before the end of the first half following a corner from Joaquín Pereyra, but Yeboah's header went wide of the goal.

56' (0-2) - Hugo Picard scored the second goal for Columbus after Jefferson Diaz's rebound lands near the Columbus midfielder's feet at the top of the six-yard box. The midfielder's shot was originally pushed out by Callender and later cleared by Diaz before Picard chipped it over the Minnesota defender.

59' (1-2) - The Loons cut the deficit in half after Yeboah scored off a throw-in from Kyle Duncan. The ball bounced off the heads of Jefferson Diaz and Anthony Markanich before Yeboah sent a volley to the bottom left corner of the net.

66' (2-2) - Yeboah scored his second goal of the night to level the game for the Loons, after he rose above Columbus' defensive line and headed in a corner from Joaquín Pereyra.

70' - The Crew's Diego Rossi attempted to find the leading goal, but his shot hit the left post and was cleared away by Minnesota's defense.

74' (3-2) - The Loons took the lead following a header off defender Anthony Markanich. His shot pinged off the right post before slipping behind the goal line and the Crew goalkeeper.

78' - Callender saved a header from Rudy Camacho following a Columbus free kick to deny the game-tying goal for the Crew.

90'+6' - The Loons attempted to find one last goal before the final whistle after Chancalay dribbled down the field following a pass from Owen Gene. He tried to break through two Columbus defenders before firing a left-footed shot near the top of the 18-yard-box, however Schulte made the save.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 CLB - Taha Habroune (Max Arfsten) - 31'

0-2 CLB - Hugo Picard - 56'

1-2 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Anthony Markanich, Jefferson Diaz) - 59'

2-2 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Joaquín Pereyra) - 66'

3-2 MIN - Anthony Markanich (Nectarios Triantis, Kyle Duncan) - 74'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Max Arfsten (caution) - 12'

MIN - Kyle Duncan (caution) - 24'

CLB - Rudy Camacho (caution) - 72'

MIN - Jefferson Diaz (caution) - 84'

Notable Stats

2 - Forward Kelvin Yeboah recorded his first brace of the 2026 MLS regular season, scoring twice in the second half to lead Minnesota United to victory. Yeboah now leads the club in scoring this season with seven goals.

2 - Defender Anthony Markanich is now the club's second-leading goal scorer with three goals this season, trailing only Kelvin Yeboah (7).

3 - Defender Michael Boxall returned to action after missing time due to injury, making his third appearance of the 2026 season after previously featuring in just two matches prior to being sidelined.

4 - With tonight's victory over Columbus Crew, Minnesota United extended its road winning streak to four matches, marking the club's longest away winning streak in its MLS history.

1 - According to Elias Sports Bureau, tonight was the first time Minnesota United won after being down by multiple goals. The Loons had rescued a draw when down by multiple goals on four occasions across regular season and playoffs but never won. The four draws include April 15, 2017 vs. Houston Dynamo (2-2), June 24, 2017 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-2), Nov. 4, 2020 vs. Chicago Fire (2-2) and last year's playoff game against Seattle Sounders FC on Nov. 8, 2025 (3-3).

ATTENDANCE: 18,904

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Kelvin Yeboah

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich, Nicolás Romero (Michael Boxall 75'), Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz, Kyle Duncan; M Tomás Chancalay, Owen Gene, Nectarios Triantis (Wil Trapp 75'), Joaquín Pereyra ©; F Kelvin Yeboah (Mamadou Dieng 89')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D DJ Taylor, Devin Padelford, Kieran Chandler; M Dominik Fitz; F Mauricio González

Columbus Crew XI: GK Patrick Schulte; D Rudy Camacho, Sean Zawadzki ©, Malte Amundsen (Yevhen Cheberko 46'), Steven Moreira; M Dylan Chambost (Mohamed Farsi 90'+2'), Taha Habroune (Chase Adams 90'+2'), Max Arfsten, Hugo Picard (Nariman Akhundzada 81'); F Daniel Gazdag (Sekou Bangoura 63'), Diego Rossi

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nicholas Hagen; D Andres Herrera, Cesar Ruvalcaba; M Amar Sejdic

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. AUSTIN FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

05.10.2026 | MLS 2026 Regular Season | Match 12

6:00 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On his conversation with Kelvin Yeboah on the field following the game...

"I was just telling him [Kelvin Yeboah] well done. He's logged a lot of minutes over the course of these games and it's not easy. There's a lot of guys that have had to put a lot into this stretch, physically, mentally, emotionally. It's just a tremendous reward for these guys to come out of here with three points."

On Kelvin Yeboah's ability to get on the scoresheet this season...

"He's [Kelvin Yeboah] come in with really good preparation, right from day one of preseason. He had a lot of self-reflection in terms of what he wanted this year to be for himself and you have to give him all that credit. He's really come in motivated, we have good players around him in Tomás [Chancalay], and Joaquín [Pereyra] and the rest of the guys behind him that provide stability and service. I'm really pleased for him to be getting the goals and pleased for the team to be getting the result, but there is so much that goes into it and I think even he would attribute a lot of his success to his teammates."

On tonight's goals all being set-piece goals...

"We've been really close [to scoring on set pieces], a couple weeks ago we mentioned it after one of the games, we've had some really good chances. We hit the bar last week on a header and we felt this was a good opportunity. Josh [Wolff] has been doing a lot of work with the guys in video and on the training field. It's something we continue to drive every week and I am really pleased again that the guys got the reward for that. Because we have been in some good spots, we've had really good service from Tomás [Chancalay] from Joaquín [Pereyra], the throw-ins we've been getting and we've had guys in the right areas it just hasn't fallen for us. To get that is big. We need multiple ways to score goals and certainly that was a big one for us tonight."

On assistant coach Josh Wolff focusing on the attacking set pieces and what he's been able to provide...

"He's [Josh Wolff] been leading our attacking set pieces. [Laughs] He's provided the goals tonight. He's just really diligent and detailed and this has been a whole hallmark of the club and it's been something that the team has been focused on in the past. It's just trying to continue that. And I've said it since day one we have really good service. We have size and really good arrivers, we have a lot of problems that the opposition has to solve when you're sitting down and looking at the team sheet of who you need to mark and who you need to account for. There's always going to be someone that is a really dangerous threat on set pieces. So we just continue to have that be part of our DNA."

On the players' continued efforts to try to win the game after being down 2-0...

"You see the response from them, you see the continued effort even in the second half to go down another goal. We approached the second half really well. A little bit tighter in the way we were playing, a little bit of getting some of the pressure moments right, but to come back from two goals down, that's not something that has happened a lot for us. For the guys to not lose belief in themselves in that moment is huge. We have said it in a lot of these [games] we have gone to some really difficult places to play and got results against some really good teams in difficult places. Then we have two good games where we don't quite get the result, but we've played well against good teams in this league. So to come in, have that adversity, to go behind in a place where we have not won in the regular season, to dig ourselves out that should give the group so much belief that we can go anywhere and play against anyone."

On reminding the players after losing a match it is not about the result as much as what you see on the field...

"After every game you are evaluating the performance. You don't just look at the result and say good or bad based on the win or loss. When we showed the guys a lot of the moments from the last couple of games, we showed them how good there is there. The result hangs in the balance with some really fine margins. You make a couple of mistakes, they make a couple of mistakes, you punish them for theirs or they punish you for yours. That is sort of the balance of the game. I think the guys have really been receptive to the feedback of 'hey this and this is what you're doing well. Let's keep doing it. These are things that we can continue to get better at. So let's continue to get better. So let's continue to improve. It has been a really tough stretch for us. So I'm just proud of the group to be able to keep digging in and getting results."

On what he sees defensively when the opposing team plays in combinations...

"They [Columbus Crew] are a team that puts a lot of stress on you in that way. The way that they move, the risk they take with the ball, the numbers that they get centrally, their ability to get back in off the sideline and then start, and attack down the middle. A lot of it is communication and organization. I think we did a much better job of that in the second half than the first [half]. We were a little bit stretched. We had players running into areas that caused us some problems when we're looking at those transition moments along the balls over the top and we got Morris [Duggan] too far out, we got the middle sort of empty. I thought we were just a bit more organized in the second half with that and we were able to deal with things better, and a little bit more intensity in getting to the ball and keeping them onside."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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