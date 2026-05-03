Cuypers Scores Twice for Third Straight Match in Loss against FC Cincinnati
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC (5-3-2, 17 points) fell 3-2 against FC Cincinnati (4-4-3, 15 points) Saturday night at Soldier Field in Chicago. Forward Hugo Cuypers scored two goals for the third consecutive match, becoming the fastest player to reach 10 goals in a single season in Fire history.
Cuypers tallied the opener just past the quarter mark, finishing a play that started in the midfield with Jonathan Dean. The right back played the ball forward to winger Philip Zinckernagel, who lifted the cross that was deflected to the penalty spot, where Cuypers half-volleyed home his ninth of the season.
On the other end, Cincinnati midfielder Evander struck the equalizer in the 24th minute off a rebound in the six-yard box. But the Fire answered back four minutes later, as midfielder Anton Salétros lofted a ball forward to Zinckernagel. The Danish winger got through a defender to the endline, centering a ball that Cuypers finished on his first touch for a lead that was short-lived following another Evander goal.
In the 56th minute, Cincinnati went down to one man following a hard foul on Robin Lod by defender Kyle Smith. With a man advantage, Chicago pressed through the end of regulation, finally earning a penalty kick in the 90th minute. But goalkeeper Roman Celentano saved Cuypers' effort, and the visitors were rewarded with a penalty that Evander finished for a hat trick and game-winner.
NEXT MATCH: The Men in Red will wrap up a three-game homestand with a matinee showdown against Red Bull New York on Saturday, May 9. Kickoff at Soldier Field is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV. It will be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English and on the Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.
Match Notes:
With his third straight brace - and second against FC Cincinnati this season - Hugo Cuypers became the fastest player in Fire history to reach double-digit goals in one season. The Belgian striker scored his 10th goal in only his seventh game of the year, four games faster than the previous Club record of 10 goals in 11 games set by forward Nemanja Nikolić in 2017. He also extended his record scoring streak to seven matches this year.
Philip Zinckernagel added his fourth assist of 2026, extending his streak of matches with a goal contribution to five, a career-high with Chicago. The winger now has eight total goal contributions this year, split evenly into four goals and four assists.
Defender Leonardo Barroso (Lower Body) was not available for selection against Cincinnati. Midfielder André Franco (Lower Body) remains on the league Injured List and will be unavailable through the World Cup break.
Social: Twitter - @chicagofire, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #cf97 #VamosFire) | Instagram - @chicagofire | Facebook
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC 2:3 FC Cincinnati
Goals:
CHI - Cuypers (9) (WATCH) 16'
CIN - Evander (3) (WATCH) 24'
CHI - Cuypers (10) (Zinckernagel 4, Salétros 2) (WATCH) 28'
CIN - Evander (4) (Mboma Dem 1, Valenzuela 4) (WATCH) 31'
CIN - Evander (5) (Penalty) (WATCH) 90+6'
Discipline:
CIN - Smith (Ejection) 56'
CIN - Denkey (Caution) 68'
CIN - Lajhar (Caution) 90'
CHI - D'Avilla (Caution) 90+3'
CIN - Chirila (Caution) 90+12'
Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Dean (Shokalook, 90+7'), D Elliott (capt.), D Mbokazi, D Gutman, M Salétros, M D'Avilla, M Zinckernagel, M Haile-Selassie, F Lod, (Bamba 59)', F Cuypers
Subs not used: GK Cohen, D Radojević, D Waterman, D Borso, M Pineda, M Oregel Jr., F Dithejane, F Shokalook
Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter
FC Cincinnati: GK Celentano, D Smith, D Chirila, D Gidi, M Bucha, M Valenzuela (Miazga, 66'), M Anunga (Hagglund, 46'), M Ramírez (Lajhar, 88'), M Evander (capt.), F Denkey (Jabbari, 77'), F Mboma Dem (Barlow, 77')
Subs not used: GK Louro, D Flores, M Jimenez, F Echenique,
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
Stats Summary: CHI / CIN
Shots: 32 / 11
Shots on Goal: 10 / 4
Saves: 1 / 8
Passing Accuracy: 85.0% / 84.3%
Corners: 10 / 1
Fouls: 12 / 5
Offsides: 1 / 0
Possession: 52.2% / 47.8%
Venue: Soldier Field (Chicago)
Attendance: 18,639
Referee: Joe Dickerson
Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Logan Brown
Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Images from this story
|
FC Cincinnati's Pavel Bucha and Chicago Fire FC's Hugo Cuypers in action
Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026
- 'Caps Keep Pace at Top of MLS Standings - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Cuypers Scores Twice for Third Straight Match in Loss against FC Cincinnati - Chicago Fire FC
- Evander's First Career Hat Trick Earns FC Cincinnati 3-2 Win against Chicago Fire FC - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
- Union and Nashville SC Battle to Stalemate in Scoreless Draw - Philadelphia Union
- Rapids Fall on the Road to Houston, 1-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Martín Ojeda's Hat Trick Leads Orlando City SC to 4-3 Road Win over Inter Miami CF - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Shutout Victory over Colorado for Fifth Win in Last Six Matches - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Match Best-Ever Home Start with 1-0 Win over Charlotte FC - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montréal, 3-1 - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Road Draw at Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas Earns 2-0 Road Victory at Red Bull New York - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Extends Road Winning Streak to Four Matches - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Dominate Portland 2-0 to Earn First Clean Sheet of 2026 - Real Salt Lake
- Timbers Suffer 2-0 Road Result against Real Salt Lake - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Vinicius Rodrigues Da Silva to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Rallies for 1-1 Draw against Seattle - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Earns Road Point in 1-1 Draw with Sporting Kansas City - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes extend unbeaten streak to seven league games and tie MLS record for longest unbeaten road streak to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Quakes going for MLS record of six consecutive road wins to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Cuypers Scores Twice for Third Straight Match in Loss against FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Falls against St. Louis CITY SC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10
- Darris Hyte Scores First Goal in 2-2 Draw against Orlando City B at SeatGeek Stadium