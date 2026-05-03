Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - - Inter Miami CF (5W-2L-4D, 19 points) fell 3-4 against Orlando City SC tonight at Nu Stadium.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Ian Fray, Micael, Maximiliano Falcón and Noah Allen formed the back four; Telasco Segovia, Rodrigo De Paul and Yannick Bright started in midfield; Luis Suárez, captain Leo Messi, and Berterame led the team in attack.

Inter Miami took the lead in the 4th minute, with Fray heading home a precise delivery into the box from Segovia. The goal was Fray's first this regular season, while the assist took Segovia's tally to six as he continues to lead the team in assists.

Segovia doubled Inter Miami's lead from close range in the 25th minute to capitalize on a grounded ball from Messi after combining with Suárez down the left end of the box. The goal was the second for the Venezuelan midfielder this league campaign, while the assist was Messi's second.

Messi added a third for Inter Miami with a precise hit to the bottom-left corner in the 33rd minute, taking his tally to eight this regular season. Suárez's assist on the play was his second this regular season.

Orlando City turned the scoring around with goals in the 39th, 68th, 79th and the third minute of stoppage time for the final 3-4 scoreline.

Next, Inter Miami will hit the road to visit Toronto FC at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada next Saturday, May 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Ian Fray (Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi) 4', Telasco Segovia (Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez) 25', Lionel Messi (Luis Suárez, Telasco Segovia) 33'

ORL - Martín Ojeda (Justin Ellis, Robin Jansson) 39', Martín Ojeda (Adrián Marín) 68', Martín Ojeda (PK) 79', Tyrese Spicer (Braian Ojeda, Duncan McGuire) 90+3'

Misconduct:

MIA - Maximiliano Falcón (Yellow Card) 45'+4, Dayne St. Clair (Yellow Card) 45'+4, Yannick Bright (Yellow Card) 52', Rodrigo De Paul (Yellow Card) 59', Leo Messi (Yellow Card) 78'

ORL - Robin Jansson (Yellow Card) 18', Adrián Marín (Yellow Card) 36', Maxime Crépeau (Yellow Card) 90+6'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Dayne St. Clair; D Ian Fray (Facundo Mura 66'), Maximiliano Falcón, Micael, Noah Allen; M Telasco Segovia, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright; F Luis Suárez (Tadeo Allende 71'), Lionel Messi ©, Germán Berterame

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Gonzalo Luján, Cesar Abadia, Daniel Sumalla; M Preston Plambeck, Alexander Shaw; F Daniel Pinter

Orlando City SC - GK Maxime Crépeau; D Griffin Dorsey, Iago Teodoro, Robin Jansson, Adrián Marín (David Brekalo 87'); M Iván Angulo, Braian Ojeda, Luis Otávio (Eduard Atuesta HT), Tiago (Tyrese Spicer HT); F Martín Ojeda (Zakaria Taifi 90+4'), Justin Ellis (Duncan McGuire 59')

Unused Substitutes - GK Javier Otero; D Tahir Reid-Brown; M Wilder Cartagena, Colin Guske

Details of the Game:

Date: May 2, 2026

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Nu Stadium

Attendance: 26,684

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 61%

ORL - 39%

Shots:

MIA - 25

ORL - 13

Saves:

MIA - 4

ORL - 7

Corners:

MIA - 10

ORL - 2

Fouls:

MIA - 19

ORL - 5







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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