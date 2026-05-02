Quakes going for MLS record of six consecutive road wins to start season
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
TORONTO - The San Jose Earthquakes face Toronto FC today in a Major League Soccer regular-season away match. Kickoff from BMO Field will take place at 10 a.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish) as well as in Canada on TSN (English) and RDS (French), and also via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).
STORYLINES
San Jose is 9-1-0 and alone in first in both the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings for the first time since 2012. Toronto is 3-3-4 and sixth in the East.
The Quakes' 9-1-0 start is the best in league and club history, eclipsing the start in 2012 (7-2-1), which ended with the Supporters' Shield.
Most recently, the Quakes erased a second-half deficit for the third straight game across all competitions, beating Minnesota United FC 4-2 last Tuesday in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. Toronto lost at home in league play last Saturday to Atlanta United FC, 2-1.
San Jose has won six straight league games, tying the club record of six, set back in 2005.
Counting the two wins in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, they have also won eight straight across all competitions, which is already a club record.
The Quakes have started 5-0-0 on the road, tying the league record set in 2022 by Red Bull New York. They can own the record themselves with a win Saturday.
Six different Quakes have two or more goals (Preston Judd, Niko Tsakiris, Ousseni Bouda, Daniel Munie, Jack Skahan and Timo Werner) while eight different Quakes have two or more assists (Bouda, Beau Leroux, Judd, Paul Marie, Munie, Jamar Ricketts, Tsakiris and Werner).
Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026
- Quakes going for MLS record of six consecutive road wins to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
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