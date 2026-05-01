San Jose Earthquakes to Face Colorado Rapids on Road in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on May 20
Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will face the Colorado Rapids on the road in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 20. Kickoff from DICK's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, is slated for 7 p.m. PT with the match to be streamed on Paramount+ and broadcast on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
The Earthquakes erased a second-half deficit to beat Minnesota United FC 4-2 on Tuesday night in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, extending their club-record consecutive win streak to eight across all competitions. Beau Leroux led the way with his first career brace while Jack Skahan had a goal and assist to tie the club records for both career goals and goal contributions in U.S. Open Cup play. The Black and Blue now stand just one win away from their first Semifinals appearance in nine years and two victories away from their first ever U.S. Open Cup Final.
In their way is a Colorado Rapids team coming off a grueling victory over USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks in their Round of 16 matchup, needing penalty kicks after regulation and extra time to advance (2-2, 5-4).
All eight clubs in the Quarterfinals are from Division I Major League Soccer, with the West and East Brackets determined Thursday morning in a televised draw on CBS Sports Golazo Network. In the West Bracket, if the Earthquakes advance to the Semifinals in September, they would either take on the Houston Dynamo or St. Louis CITY SC on the road. If the Black and Blue win that match and advance to the Final on October 21, they would travel once more on the road to face the winner of the East Bracket, which currently consists of Atlanta United FC, the Columbus Crew, New York City FC and Orlando City SC.
The Quarterfinal clash will serve as the first time the Earthquakes and Rapids have faced each other in U.S. Open Cup play. The two clubs have only met in the MLS regular season, with their last meeting on May 10, 2005-a 2-0 win at PayPal Park. San Jose is 34-27-19 overall (106 GF, 100 GA) against Colorado.
Though San Jose has never won the U.S. Open Cup, the club came closest in 2004 and 2017, reaching the semifinals in both instances. The 2017 version of the tournament saw San Jose beat the San Francisco Deltas, Seattle Sounders FC, and archrival LA Galaxy in succession. However, the Quakes' run would end in a 5-4 penalty shootout loss at the hands of Sporting Kansas City following a 1-1 draw. In 2004, the Quakes defeated the Portland Timbers and Minnesota Thunder of the now-defunct A-League before also falling to Sporting Kansas City (then known as the Kansas City Wizards), 1-0.
The Earthquakes hold a 25-20 all-time record in U.S. Open Cup play.
2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Quarterfinal Round (May 19-20)
Home teams listed first; visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for the most up-to-date listings
West Bracket
St. Louis CITY SC (MLS) vs. Houston Dynamo (MLS) - Tuesday, May 19; 5 p.m. PT (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network)
Colorado Rapids (MLS) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Wednesday, May 20; 7 p.m. PT. (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network)
West Semifinal Hosting Priority Order (Sept. 15/16):
1) Colorado Rapids
2) Houston Dynamo
3) St. Louis CITY SC
4) San Jose Earthquakes
East Bracket*
Orlando City SC (MLS) vs. Atlanta United FC (MLS) - Tuesday, May 19; 4:30 p.m. PT (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network)
Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC - Wednesday, May 20; 4:30 p.m. PT (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network)
East Semifinal Hosting Priority Order (Sept. 15/16):
1) Columbus Crew
2) New York City FC
3) Orlando City SC
4) Atlanta United FC
*The team that advances from the East Bracket will host the tournament Final on Oct. 21.
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