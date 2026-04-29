Earthquakes Director of Methodology and Quakes Academy U-18 Coach Alex Covelo Named Monterey Bay FC Head Coach

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that Director of Methodology and Quakes Academy Under-18 Coach Alex Covelo has been appointed Head Coach of USL Championship club Monterey Bay FC and will begin his new role effective immediately.

Covelo originally joined the Earthquakes as the team's first-ever Director of Methodology in 2017 and has also served as an Assistant Coach for the MLS First Team on two separate occasions in 2017 and 2018. In 2022, he took the reins of Earthquakes II in MLS NEXT Pro before finishing the season as Interim Head Coach of the Quakes' First Team.

Most recently, Covelo served as an Assistant Coach for the United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team that reached the quarterfinals in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He subsequently took charge of the Quakes Academy U-18 team the past two seasons, with several players under his tutelage now earning professional playing time in MLS NEXT Pro with Earthquakes II.

A native of Barcelona, Spain, Covelo played for FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy as a youth. A goalkeeper by trade, he played several years professionally before beginning his coaching career in Spain with CF Badalona (2005-08) and LaLiga's RCD Espanyol of Barcelona (2008-12) before becoming Head Coach of San Marino in the Italian third tier (2014-15).

The Earthquakes Family thanks Alex Covelo for everything he has given to the club over nearly a decade in a multitude of roles across all three phases of the professional pathway and wishes him the best of luck.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 29, 2026

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