Nashville SC Falls 1-0 to Tigres UANL in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Series

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following a 60-minute weather delay, Nashville Soccer Club fell 1-0 to Tigres UANL Tuesday night at GEODIS Park in the first leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal.

Nashville SC's Concacaf Champions Cup post-match media availability footage can be found here

South of the border: Nashville SC will face Tigres UANL in the decisive second leg of its home and away series when it plays at Estadio Universitario next Tuesday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The Boys in Gold defeated Club America 1-0 at historic Estadio Azteca in their first-ever match in Mexico during the Quarterfinal Round.

Schwake saves six: Nashville SC goalkeeper Brian Schwake recorded six critical saves, with away goals scored serving as the first tie breaker in Champions Cup. The first-year starter has conceded just seven goals in 16 starts across all competitions this season.

Next up: Eastern Conference leading Nashville SC will seek to win its fourth-straight MLS match when it visits the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Subaru Park.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 5W-2L-4D all-time in the Champions Cup

is unbeaten in 14 of its first 16 matches this season across all competitions

is 10W-2L-4D across all competitions this season (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup)

Brian Schwake made six saves

Sam Surridge did not dress due to a back injury

Maxwell Woledzi led the team with 96.6% passing accuracy (minimum 55 passes completed)

Box score:

Nashville SC (3W-1L-3D in Concacaf Champions Cup) vs. Tigres UANL (4W-2L-1D in Concacaf Champions Cup)

April 28, 2026 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 0

TIG: 1

Scoring Summary:

TIG: Angel Correa 33'

Discipline:

TIG: Juan Brunetta (Caution) 67'

TIG: Juan Vigon (Caution) 74'

TIG: Cesar Araujo (Caution) 85'

NSH: Jeisson Palacios (Caution) 86'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Reed Baker-Whiting, Jeisson Palacios, Maxwell Woledzi, Andy Najar (Dan Lovitz 80'); Eddi Tagseth (Matthew Corcoran 18'), Patrick Yazbek, Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 61'); Warren Madrigal (Woobens Pacius 80'), Cristian Espinoza, Hany Mukhtar (C)

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Xavier Valdez, Jack Maher, Bryan Acosta, Shak Mohammed, Josh Bauer, Jordan Knight

TIG starters: Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Angulo, Francisco Reyes; Cesar Araujo, Juan Vigon (Rafael Guerrero 74'), Angel Correa, Fernando Gorriaran (C), Juan Brunetta (Andre-Pierre Gignac 89'), Romulo Zanre; Rodrigo Aguirre (Diego Lainez 68'), Ozziel Herrera (Marcelo Flores 46')

Substitutes: Juan Carrera, Felipe Rodriguez, Juan Purata, Henrique Simeone, Bryan Salazar, Fernando Ordonez, Diego Sanchez, Isac Galvan

Match officials:

Referee: Keylor Herrera

AR1: Danny Sojo

AR2: Carlos Fernandez

4TH: Nelson Salgado

VAR: David Gomez

AVAR: Antony Bravo

Weather: 69 degrees and rainy







Major League Soccer Stories from April 29, 2026

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