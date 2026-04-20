Nashville SC Announces 2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff at GEODIS Park

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club unveiled plans today for its seven-week 2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff at GEODIS Park. The Summer Kickoff includes Soccer Celebration presented by Discount Tire featuring FIFA World Cup 26™ live viewings at GEODIS Park's Publix Plaza and Centennial Park (including all United States Men's National Team matches), a concert series with country star Thomas Rhett and Forrest Frank and a lineup of family friendly community events including youth soccer camps, the fourth annual Dash at the Castle 5K and the InterNASHional Night Market hosted by TIRCC.

Following seven weeks of programming consisting of Soccer Celebration presented by Discount Tire watch parties, live music and family friendly entertainment, the 2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff will culminate with one of the most anticipated MLS matches of the season when Nashville SC hosts Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park on Friday, July 17 after a two-month FIFA World Cup 2026™ schedule pause in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final on Sunday, July 19.

"Part of the vision for GEODIS Park has always been to serve as a world-class sports and entertainment venue capable of bringing the Nashville and Middle Tennessee community together outside of match days," said Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola. "The FIFA World Cup 2026™ schedule pause affords us a wonderful opportunity to start a new tradition in Nashville with our inaugural 2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff, and we look forward to building on this year's event during future summer seasons."

"We're seeing continued strength in our tourism industry, and it's driven in large part by the very events and concerts that are part of Summer Kickoff," said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "Summer Kickoff brings together soccer and great live music in a way that only Music City can. There's truly something for everyone to enjoy from concerts to World Cup watch parties and kid-friendly activities for visitors and our local community."

"Hometown shows just hit different," said Thomas Rhett. "Kicking off my tour this summer at GEODIS Park is going to be insane, especially getting to do it with my buddy, Niall. It's a bucket list moment for sure."

Details regarding additional events, parking and more for the 2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff will be released between now and June at NashvilleSC.com, GEODISPark.com, visitmusiccity.com and via social media at @NashhvilleSC, @GEODISPark and @visitmusiccity.

2026 Visit Music City Summer Kickoff Lineup:

Nashville SC Soccer Celebration presented by Discount Tire (Free FIFA World Cup 26™ live viewings)

June 12 - USA vs Paraguay (Publix Plaza at GEODIS Park)

June 19 - USA vs Australia (Centennial Park where the city's Juneteenth615 Festival is also taking place that evening)

June 25 - USA vs Turkey (Publix Plaza at GEODIS Park)

Additional live viewings to be announced at a later date

Concerts:

June 19 - Forrest Frank (Sold Out)

July 9 - Thomas Rhett & Niall Horan (Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com)

Additional concerts TBD

Cultural, Community and Family Events:

June 1-2 & June 4-5 - Youth Soccer Camps

June 13 - The InterNASHional Night Market hosted by TIRRC

June 24 - Nashville SC Season Ticket Member exclusive event

June 28 - Fourth Annual Dash at the Castle 5K Night Run

Additional events TBD

Grand Finale

July 17 - Nashville SC vs Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park (FIFA World Cup 26™ Final weekend)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2026

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