Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 8 of the 2026 regular season. The Argentine maestro earns TOTM honors after his instrumental role in Inter Miami's 2-3 win on the road over Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Messi secures a fourth TOTM selection this regular season after bagging a brace to power Inter Miami to victory at a packed Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado with 75,824 - the second highest attendance in MLS history. Our captain first opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute of play, before scoring our winning-goal in spectacular fashion in the 80th minute.

The two-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner and current MLS Golden Boo holder has now scored seven times in seven games, which is tied for second in MLS this season.

2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti

Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo

Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi

Matchday 6: Leo Messi

Matchday 8: Leo Messi







Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.