Petar Musa Named to MLSsoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring a Brace Versus the LA Galaxy

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - MLS' current MLS Golden Boot leader Petar Musa has been named to MLSsoccer.com Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 8. It marks Musa's third selection to the Starting XI this season after previously earning Matchday 1 and 4 honors.

Musa scored both of Dallas' goals in its 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. The Croatian forward leads the MLS Golden Boot race with nine goals. He ranks second in the league in expected goals (7.05), shots on target (17) and goals per 90 minutes (1.2).

Musa recorded his third multi-goal match of the season, and the sixth of his FC Dallas career, tying Kenny Cooper and Roland Lamah for fourth most in club history. He now has 43 career goals and is three goals away from tying Kenny Cooper Jr. (46) for third place on the club's all-time scoring list.

Team of the Matchday 8

F: Petar Musa (DAL), Sergi Solans (RSL), Prince Owusu (MTL)

M: Ousseni Bouda (SJ), Diego Luna (RSL), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Lionel Messi (MIA)

D: Jefferson Díaz (MIN), Olwethu Makhanya (PHI), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Bruce Arena (SJ)

Bench: Sean Johnson (DC), Héctor Herrera (HOU), Evander (CIN), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Tomás Chancalay (MIN), Joseph Paintsil (LA), Timo Werner (SJ), Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Hugo Cuypers (CHI)

2026 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa: (Starting XI: Matchday 1, 4, 8, Player of the Matchday Week 4)

Logan Farrington: (Starting XI: Matchday 5, Bench: Matchday 1)

Osaze Urhoghide: (Starting XI: Matchday 2, 6)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2026

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