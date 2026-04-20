Midfielder Héctor Herrera Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring Game-Winner at Orlando on Saturday

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Héctor Herrera was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8, the league announced today. The selection marks the Mexican's first of the season after re-joining the team in January.

The Dynamo earned a 1-0 shutout road victory versus Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday night behind Herrera's first goal of the season. The result also marked Houston's first clean sheet this season and first-ever win at Orlando in MLS play.

The game-winning goal came in the 75th minute when a bouncing ball in the box fell to the midfielder, who confidently fired the ball into the back of the net to break the deadlock. Herrera also finished the match with three key passes, an 86 percent passing accuracy and ranked second on the team with a 0.33 xG.

Notably, the match also saw Dynamo captain Artur make his return to the pitch as a second half substitute, completing his comeback from a knee injury that he suffered during the preseason.

The Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium for a midweek matchup versus San Diego FC on Wednesday, April 22, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can secure their tickets for the match via Tixr.







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