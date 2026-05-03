Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Vinicius Rodrigues Da Silva to Short-Term Loan
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 defender Vinicius Rodrigues da Silva to a short-term loan for tonight's home match versus the Colorado Rapids.
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026
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