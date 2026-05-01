MATCH Preview: Houston Dynamo FC Host the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference Matchup

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium for a Western Conference matchup versus the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, May 2, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on what will be Kids Night, presented by ConocoPhillips.

Tickets for all home matches are available via Tixr HERE, and fans can check out the Club's Community First Ticket Offers and Value Menu for the 2026 season HERE.

As part of Kids Night festivities, fans can look forward to hanging out with mascot Diesel the Fox and his other Houston-area friends including, Clutch (Houston Rockets), Orion (Sugarland Space Cowboys), Sasha and Shasta (University of Houston) and Ace (Houston Gamblers). Additionally, numerous family-friendly activations will be set up around the concourse at Shell Energy Stadium.

Since 2023 when head coach Ben Olsen took charge of the team, Houston is undefeated at Shell Energy Stadium versus Colorado, outscoring the rapids 10-4 over that stretch. Those results include a 5-1 victory in October 2023, a 3-1 victory in May 2024 and a thrilling, last-minute 2-2 draw in April last season when Dynamo debutant midfielder Ondøej Lingr scored an equalizer in the 96th minute. The Czechia international earned Team of the Matchday honors for his performance.

On Wednesday this week, the Dynamo advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2026 U.S. Open Cup after defeating USL Championship side Louisville City FC 2-1 in extra time. The comeback win was earned with an 89th minute goal from defender Erik Sviatchenko and a 101st minute goal from Ezequiel Ponce in extra time, while midfielder Héctor Herrera assisted on both goals.

With the victory, Houston will now travel to face fellow MLS side St. Louis CITY SC in the Quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network. If Houston advances, the Dynamo would face either the San Jose Earthquakes (at home) or Colorado Rapids (on the road) in mid-September.

The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023, when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1. The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, which the Dynamo earned with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Houston.

The Dynamo currently sit ninth inside the Western Conference playoff line with a 4-5-0 (WLD) record and 12 points. Houston's most recent MLS victory came in a 1-0 home victory over San Diego FC behind forward Aliyu Ibrahim's first goal of the season. The performance earned him MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors.

Brazilian Dynamo attacker Guilherme leads the team with nine goal contributions this season, including five goals and four assists (tied for fourth in MLS). Forward Lawrence Ennali is tied for third in MLS in one-on-ones with 11, winning eight for a 72.7 percent success rate, while recording the fourth-fastest top speed this season at 35.96 kilometers per hour.

Colorado currently sits seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 4-5-1 (WLD) record and 13 points. The Rapids are coming off a 5-4 penalty shootout U.S. Open Cup victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday in the Round of 16, preceded by a 3-1 road defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC last weekend. Rafael Navarro leads the Rapids' attack with 11 goal contributions, including seven goals and four assists.

Houston has a former Colorado player on their roster in defender Sam Vines, who spent two stints with the Colorado Rapids (2018-21 and 2024-26), where he totaled 116 appearances for the club after signing a Homegrown contract in 2018. The Dynamo signed the U.S. Men's National Team defender in March.

Interestingly, Colorado Designated Player Paxten Aaronson and Houston midfielder Jack McGlynn are good friends after coming up together through the Philadelphia Union system and playing together on the USMNT.

The Dynamo continue MLS play with a Sunday Night Soccer matchup versus LAFC on May 10, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at BMO Stadium. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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