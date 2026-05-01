Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 19

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue their 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign in just three weeks, traveling to face fellow MLS side St. Louis CITY SC in the Quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 19.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Energizer Park, and fans can watch the match live via Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network.

If the Dynamo advance, they would face either the San Jose Earthquakes (at Shell Energy Stadium) or Colorado Rapids (on the road) in on September 15 or 16.

The Dynamo advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals after defeating USL Championship side Louisville City FC 2-1 in extra time in Houston on Wednesday. The match was highlighted by an 89th minute equalizer from defender Erik Sviatchenko, an extra time winner from forward Ezequiel Ponce and two assists from Dynamo midfielder Héctor Herrera. The last time the Dynamo advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals, they went on to lift the trophy, in 2023.

St. Louis advanced to their first U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal after defeating Chicago Fire FC 2-1 on the road at SeatGeek Stadium on Wednesday night. All three goals came in the second half, as a goal from each of Tomas Totland and Eduard Löwen sealed the comeback victory for CITY.

Notably, the champion of this 111th U.S. Open Cup will earn a berth into the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023, when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1 at Chase Stadium (previously DRV PNK Stadium). Houston's goal scorers that night were former Dynamo players Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi. Notably, the team never trailed in a match during its championship campaign.

The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, which the Dynamo earned with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Houston.

Notably, head coach Ben Olsen, who joined the Dynamo ahead of the 2023 season, became the third coach to win the U.S. Open Cup with two different teams, after also lifting the trophy as a player (2008) and head coach (2013) with D.C. United. Assistant coach Ezra Hendrickson, who joined Olsen's first team coaching staff in March 2026, also won a cup title as a player (2001) with LA Galaxy and four cup titles as an assistant coach (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014) with Seattle Sounders FC.

Additionally, four players (Artur, Héctor Herrera, Aliyu Ibrahim and Erik Sviatchenko) on this year's Dynamo roster were part of the squad that lifted the 2023 Open Cup trophy. Players who also won a cup title and were not part of Houston's 2023 championship team include attacker Mateusz Bogusz (2024 with LAFC) and defender Antônio Carlos (2022 with Orlando City SC).

Now in its 111th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.

In MLS play, the Dynamo next host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, May 2, in a Western Conference matchup, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans can secure their tickets via Tixr.







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