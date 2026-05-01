LAFC Hits the Road to Take on Western Conference Rival San Diego FC on Saturday Night
Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) begins another demanding stretch of four matches in 12 days this weekend when the Black & Gold travels to face MLS Western Conference rivals San Diego FC this Saturday, May 2. Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be available to watch on Apple TV as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).
LAFC is currently third in the Western Conference table with 20 points from a 6-2-2 record, while San Diego sits in eleventh place with 11 points and a 3-5-2 record in the club's sophomore season. LAFC and SDFC met twice in San Diego's inaugural campaign last year with the nascent MLS franchise taking both games: a 3-2 home victory on March 29, and 2-1 in LAFC star Son Heung-Min's home debut at BMO Stadium in August.
Saturday's match comes on the heels of an important 2-1 win for the Black & Gold against reigning Liga MX champions Deportivo Toluca FC in the first leg of their two-game Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal series on Wednesday night. Son, who leads MLS in assists with seven so far this season, provided two more in the match against Toluca, extending his lead in CCC play; he now has seven in that competition as well. Overall, the Korean superstar has posted two goals and 14 assists in 15 matches played across all competitions this season.
At the other end of the pitch, veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been outstanding for the Black & Gold, helping lead the team to an MLS-best eight clean sheets. The former World Cup winner leads the league with an 88.6 save percentage and is second in goals-against average with a 0.44 mark through nine matches played (the league average amongst goalkeepers who have played a minimum of five matches is 1.56 goals against per game).
The match against San Diego will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at San Diego FC
Kickoff: Saturday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. PT
Where: Snapdragon Stadium; San Diego, CA
Watch: Apple TV, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)
Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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