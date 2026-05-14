LAFC & BMO Stadium Enhance Guest Experience with Addition of Mamava Lactation Pod
Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced the addition of a Mamava lactation pod at BMO Stadium, furthering the club's commitment to providing an inclusive, comfortable, and family-friendly environment for all guests. The Mamava pod offers nursing mothers a clean, private, and secure space to breastfeed or pump while attending events at the stadium.
The installation aligns with LAFC's broader efforts to elevate the fan experience at BMO Stadium, showcasing it as one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in North America. Located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, the venue offers thoughtful amenities in an effort to serve the diverse needs of its supporters.
Conveniently located on the main concourse behind section 129 (adjacent to the Guest Experience Center), the Mamava pod is wheelchair accessible and designed to meet the needs of modern families attending live sports and entertainment events.
"At LAFC, we are constantly looking for meaningful ways to enhance the matchday experience for all who enter the stadium," said LAFC Co-President and Owner Larry Freedman. "The addition of the Mamava pod ensures that mothers have access to a comfortable and private space, reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity and hospitality at BMO Stadium."
The self-contained, ADA-compliant pod includes comfortable seating, a fold-down table, electrical outlets for breast pumps, and a secure, lockable door for privacy. While designed for individual use, the space can accommodate mothers with young children as needed.
To further promote acceptance and inclusion for all guests, BMO Stadium also partners with KultureCity, a leading non-profit focused on sensory accessibility and acceptance, to offer Sensory Kits available at the Guest Experience Center. Each kit includes noise-canceling headphones, a visual feelings thermometer for nonverbal communication, a KCVIP lanyard for guests who wish to identify as having sensory needs, and a variety of fidget tools. Guests with photosensitivity may also request strobe glasses, which help dim lighting that could otherwise cause sensory overload. Stadium staff members also receive annual training and certification to be able to best assist guests with sensory sensitivities.
The Mamava lactation pod and sensory kits are now available for use at all LAFC home matches and stadium events.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026
- St. Louis CITY SC Travels to the Nation's Capital to Face D.C. United on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- Florida Blue Training Center to Host Scotland Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Red Bull New York's Julian Hall Voted Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday - Red Bull New York
- Red Bull New York Forward Julian Hall Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 13 - MLS
- Timbers to Support the Premiere of "Transforming the Beautiful Game: the Clyde Best Story" Documentary at Portland's Aladdin Theater June 4-5 - Portland Timbers
- Messi and Bright Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake to Host 5th Annual Commanders Cup this Weekend - Real Salt Lake
- David Vazquez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 13 - San Diego FC
- David Tepper Named to the 2026 Time100 Philanthropy List of the 100 Most Influential Leaders in Philanthropy - Charlotte FC
- Lucas Herrington Earns Team of the Matchday Shout Following 1-0 Victory over Minnesota - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC & BMO Stadium Enhance Guest Experience with Addition of Mamava Lactation Pod - Los Angeles FC
- FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Kaick to Contract Extension - FC Dallas
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 13 - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Expanded Programming and Match Viewing Schedule for Soccer Celebration Spanning Long Beach, Carson, and Hermosa Beach - LA Galaxy
- Japan Men's National Team to Hold Open Training at Nashville Stadium June 8 - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Earns 5-0 Victory over Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Falls 2-1 on the Road at St. Louis City SC - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Dominates with 3-0 Second Half vs Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Secures 3-1 Home Win over LA Galaxy - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Defeats First-Place San Jose in Thrilling 3-2 Result at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Quakes edged in Pacific Northwest to snap unbeaten league streak at eight games and 10 across all competitions - San Jose Earthquakes
- Postgame Notes: Rafael Navarro Continues Dominance in Rapids Road Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall on the Road to Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Second Consecutive Win in 2-1 Defeat of LAFC at Home - St. Louis City SC
- Galaxy Fall on the Road to Sporting Kansas City at Sporting Park - LA Galaxy
- Berhalter brace powers 'Caps to seven matches unbeaten - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Fall in Narrow 1-0 Home Defeat to Colorado Rapids - Minnesota United FC
- FC Dallas Falls 3-2 at Home against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC & BMO Stadium Enhance Guest Experience with Addition of Mamava Lactation Pod
- LAFC Falls 2-1 on the Road at St. Louis City SC
- LAFC Begins Two-Game Road Swing against Western Conference Opponents St. Louis City SC on Wednesday Night
- LAFC Weekly
- LAFC Suffers 4-1 Defeat to Houston Dynamo