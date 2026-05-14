LAFC & BMO Stadium Enhance Guest Experience with Addition of Mamava Lactation Pod

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced the addition of a Mamava lactation pod at BMO Stadium, furthering the club's commitment to providing an inclusive, comfortable, and family-friendly environment for all guests. The Mamava pod offers nursing mothers a clean, private, and secure space to breastfeed or pump while attending events at the stadium.

The installation aligns with LAFC's broader efforts to elevate the fan experience at BMO Stadium, showcasing it as one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in North America. Located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, the venue offers thoughtful amenities in an effort to serve the diverse needs of its supporters.

Conveniently located on the main concourse behind section 129 (adjacent to the Guest Experience Center), the Mamava pod is wheelchair accessible and designed to meet the needs of modern families attending live sports and entertainment events.

"At LAFC, we are constantly looking for meaningful ways to enhance the matchday experience for all who enter the stadium," said LAFC Co-President and Owner Larry Freedman. "The addition of the Mamava pod ensures that mothers have access to a comfortable and private space, reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity and hospitality at BMO Stadium."

The self-contained, ADA-compliant pod includes comfortable seating, a fold-down table, electrical outlets for breast pumps, and a secure, lockable door for privacy. While designed for individual use, the space can accommodate mothers with young children as needed.

To further promote acceptance and inclusion for all guests, BMO Stadium also partners with KultureCity, a leading non-profit focused on sensory accessibility and acceptance, to offer Sensory Kits available at the Guest Experience Center. Each kit includes noise-canceling headphones, a visual feelings thermometer for nonverbal communication, a KCVIP lanyard for guests who wish to identify as having sensory needs, and a variety of fidget tools. Guests with photosensitivity may also request strobe glasses, which help dim lighting that could otherwise cause sensory overload. Stadium staff members also receive annual training and certification to be able to best assist guests with sensory sensitivities.

The Mamava lactation pod and sensory kits are now available for use at all LAFC home matches and stadium events.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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