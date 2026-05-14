David Vazquez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 13

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Following San Diego FC's thrilling 5-0 victory over Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night, forward David Vazquez was named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday 13.

Vazquez opened the scoring in the eighth minute, finishing a ball inside the box from midfielder Onni Valakari with a left-footed strike. In the 79th minute, the forward combined with defender Luca Bombino set up forward Marcus Ingvartsen for SDFC's fourth goal of the night.

In stoppage time, Vazquez found the back of the net once again to record his first brace of the 2026 season. Sprinting into the penalty box, he beat a pair of defenders before slotting it past goalkeeper Brad Stuver. The young forward ended Wednesday night with three goal contributions and an 89% pass completion rate.

Vazquez and company return to Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, March 16 to take on FC Cincinnati. History will be made as the first 20,000 fans in attendance receive the first-ever Anders Dreyer "El Paletero" Bobblehead, courtesy of Sharp HealthCare. Cheer on the squad as they look to keep the momentum rolling by purchasing your tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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