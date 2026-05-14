Lucas Herrington Earns Team of the Matchday Shout Following 1-0 Victory over Minnesota

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Following the Rapids' hard-fought shutout victory over Minnesota United FC midweek, defender Lucas Herrington has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday. The 18-year-old Australian international posted a full 90-minute performace achoring the back line at Allianz Field to help provide the Rapids the 1-0 win.

Herrington led the distribution charge for Colorado Wednesday night, generating 60 passes for an 82% pass accuracy rate. Alongside fellow defenders Noah Cobb, Miguel Navarro, and Jackson Travis, Herrington helped keep the Loons out of goalkeeper Nico Hansen's net for the Rapids' second road win of the 2026 season.

This is Herrington's third Team of the Matchday appointment of the season, first securing nominations for the Rapids' shutout win over Portland to open their home campaign and for the scorless draw with LAFC at BMO Stadium in April.

Voting for the All-Star Game is now open! Lock in for Herrington and the Burgundy Boys and send them to Charlotte for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime Ã¯Â¸Â https://soc.cr/4drFqo4

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 13

F: Zavier Gozo (RSL), Julian Hall (RBNY), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: David Vazquez (SD), Bryan Acosta (NSH), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Calvin Harris (SKC)

D: Nouhou (SEA), Lucas Herrington (COL), Tomas Totland (STL)

GK: Chris Brady (CHI)

Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)

Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Jeisson Palacios (NSH), Yannick Bright (MIA), Matty Longstaff (MTL), Pedro Soma (SD), Cavan Sullivan (PHI), Cade Cowell (RBNY), Cristian Espinoza (NSH), Martín Ojeda (ORL)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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