St. Louis CITY SC Earns Second Consecutive Win in 2-1 Defeat of LAFC at Home
Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC upset LAFC 2-1 marking the first win in club history against the Black and Gold on Wednesday night at Energizer Park. CITY SC got on the board quickly in the fourth minute with a multiple pass team goal finished by Tomas Totland. Totland earned his first goal of the season off assists from Eduard Löwen and Marcel Hartel. St. Louis kept LAFC to just one shot on goal in the first half and entered halftime with the one goal lead. In the 64th minute, Rafael Santos helped CITY SC to the 2-0 lead with his first goal of the season. Tonight's match marked the first win in club history against LAFC.
St. Louis travels to D.C. United for the first time at Audi Field this Saturday, May 16 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Postgame Notes
Tomas Totland scored first goal of the 2026 MLS regular season and second across all competitions
Rafael Santos earned his first of the season. The goal was Santos' fourth in his MLS career
Eduard Löwen recorded his first assist of the season
With his assist tonight, Löwen became the first player in club history to record 30 regular-season goal contributions (13 goals, 17 assists) at Energizer Park
Tonight's match marked the first win in club history against LAFC
May 13, 2026 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)
Goal-Scoring Plays
STL: Tomas Totland (Eduard Löwen, Marcel Hartel), 4th minute - Tomas Totland scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the middle-left zone.
STL: Rafael Santos, 64th minute - Rafael Santos scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone.
LAFC: David Martínez (Nkosi Tafari), 73rd minute - David Martínez scored with a left footed shot from the central position outside the box to the central bottom zone.
Scoring Summary
STL: Tomas Totland (Eduard Löwen, Marcel Hartel), 4'
STL: Rafael Santos, 64'
LAFC: David Martínez, (Nkosi Tafari), 73'
Misconduct Summary
STL: Tomas Totland (caution), 49'
LAFC: Eddie Segura (caution), 58'
STL: Dante Polvara (caution), 60'
LAFC: Aaron Long (caution), 67'
STL: Simon Becher (caution), 76'
LAFC: Ryan Raposo (caution), 83'
Lineups
STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Lukas MacNaughton, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Jaziel Orozco (Rafael Santos, 10'), M Tomas Totland, M Daniel Edelman, M Eduard Löwen (Fallou Fall, 66'), M Marcel Hartel; F Sangbin Jeong (Simon Becher, 46'), F Sergio Córdova (Brendan McSorley, 90')
Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Mbacke Fall, M Miguel Perez, F Cedric Teuchert, F Mykhi Joyner
TOTAL SHOTS: 7; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 3
LAFC: GK Hugo Lloris; D Eddie Segura (Jacob Shaffelburg, 77'), D Ryan Raposo (Ryan Hollingshead, 85'), D Aaron Long ©, D Nkosi Tafari; M Mark Delgado, M Timothy Tillman (Nathan Ordaz, 77'), M Mathieu Choiniere (Stephen Eustaquilo, 77'); F Tyler Boyd (David Martínez, 70'), F Denis Bouanga, F Son Heung-Min
Substitutes not used: GK Thomas Hasal, D Ryan Porteous, D Artem Smoliakov, F Jeremy Ebobisse
TOTAL SHOTS: 18; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 0
Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez
Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Ben Rigel, Matthew Thompson
VAR: Ismir Pekmic
AVAR: Tom Felice
Venue: Energizer Park
Weather: Sunny, 66 degrees
Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026
- San Diego FC Earns 5-0 Victory over Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Falls 2-1 on the Road at St. Louis City SC - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Dominates with 3-0 Second Half vs Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Secures 3-1 Home Win over LA Galaxy - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Defeats First-Place San Jose in Thrilling 3-2 Result at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Quakes edged in Pacific Northwest to snap unbeaten league streak at eight games and 10 across all competitions - San Jose Earthquakes
- Postgame Notes: Rafael Navarro Continues Dominance in Rapids Road Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall on the Road to Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Second Consecutive Win in 2-1 Defeat of LAFC at Home - St. Louis City SC
- Galaxy Fall on the Road to Sporting Kansas City at Sporting Park - LA Galaxy
- Berhalter brace powers 'Caps to seven matches unbeaten - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Fall in Narrow 1-0 Home Defeat to Colorado Rapids - Minnesota United FC
- FC Dallas Falls 3-2 at Home against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Second Consecutive Win in 2-1 Defeat of LAFC at Home
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Miroslav Levkovsky Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Player Matthew Garner Called up to U.S. U-14 Boys National Team for Identification Camp
- St. Louis CITY SC Hosts LAFC for a Midweek Match at Energizer Park on Wednesday
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Clean Sheet in First Road Win of the Season