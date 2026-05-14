St. Louis CITY SC Earns Second Consecutive Win in 2-1 Defeat of LAFC at Home

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC upset LAFC 2-1 marking the first win in club history against the Black and Gold on Wednesday night at Energizer Park. CITY SC got on the board quickly in the fourth minute with a multiple pass team goal finished by Tomas Totland. Totland earned his first goal of the season off assists from Eduard Löwen and Marcel Hartel. St. Louis kept LAFC to just one shot on goal in the first half and entered halftime with the one goal lead. In the 64th minute, Rafael Santos helped CITY SC to the 2-0 lead with his first goal of the season. Tonight's match marked the first win in club history against LAFC.

St. Louis travels to D.C. United for the first time at Audi Field this Saturday, May 16 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Tomas Totland scored first goal of the 2026 MLS regular season and second across all competitions

Rafael Santos earned his first of the season. The goal was Santos' fourth in his MLS career

Eduard Löwen recorded his first assist of the season

With his assist tonight, Löwen became the first player in club history to record 30 regular-season goal contributions (13 goals, 17 assists) at Energizer Park

Tonight's match marked the first win in club history against LAFC

May 13, 2026 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Tomas Totland (Eduard Löwen, Marcel Hartel), 4th minute - Tomas Totland scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the middle-left zone.

STL: Rafael Santos, 64th minute - Rafael Santos scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone.

LAFC: David Martínez (Nkosi Tafari), 73rd minute - David Martínez scored with a left footed shot from the central position outside the box to the central bottom zone.

Scoring Summary

STL: Tomas Totland (Eduard Löwen, Marcel Hartel), 4'

STL: Rafael Santos, 64'

LAFC: David Martínez, (Nkosi Tafari), 73'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Tomas Totland (caution), 49'

LAFC: Eddie Segura (caution), 58'

STL: Dante Polvara (caution), 60'

LAFC: Aaron Long (caution), 67'

STL: Simon Becher (caution), 76'

LAFC: Ryan Raposo (caution), 83'

Lineups

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Lukas MacNaughton, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Jaziel Orozco (Rafael Santos, 10'), M Tomas Totland, M Daniel Edelman, M Eduard Löwen (Fallou Fall, 66'), M Marcel Hartel; F Sangbin Jeong (Simon Becher, 46'), F Sergio Córdova (Brendan McSorley, 90')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Mbacke Fall, M Miguel Perez, F Cedric Teuchert, F Mykhi Joyner

TOTAL SHOTS: 7; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 3

LAFC: GK Hugo Lloris; D Eddie Segura (Jacob Shaffelburg, 77'), D Ryan Raposo (Ryan Hollingshead, 85'), D Aaron Long ©, D Nkosi Tafari; M Mark Delgado, M Timothy Tillman (Nathan Ordaz, 77'), M Mathieu Choiniere (Stephen Eustaquilo, 77'); F Tyler Boyd (David Martínez, 70'), F Denis Bouanga, F Son Heung-Min

Substitutes not used: GK Thomas Hasal, D Ryan Porteous, D Artem Smoliakov, F Jeremy Ebobisse

TOTAL SHOTS: 18; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 0

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Ben Rigel, Matthew Thompson

VAR: Ismir Pekmic

AVAR: Tom Felice

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Sunny, 66 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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