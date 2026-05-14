San Diego FC Earns 5-0 Victory over Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) beat Western Conference rival Austin FC 5-0 with an explosive offensive performance at Snapdragon Stadium. David Vazquez had a brace while Anders Dreyer, Pedro Soma and Marcus Ingvartsen also found the net.

Soma earned his first career MLS goal and assist to help SDFC snap a ten-match winless streak. Goalkeeper Duran Ferree made key saves in the second half to secure the clean sheet in the first of three-straight home matches for SDFC before the summer break.

Up next, SDFC (4-5-4, 16 pts.) remains in San Diego to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 16 at Snapdragon Stadium with kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT. Tickets for Saturday's match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets, where the first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive SDFC Anders Dreyer bobblehead presented by

Goal Scoring Plays:

SD - 1-0 - David Vazquez (Onni Valakari, Marcus Ingvartsen) 8th minute: Vazquez opened the scoring when he got a left-foot on a Valakari cross inside the six-yard box. An Austin FC defender tried clearing the ball near the goal line but Vazquez' touch rolled past the goal line to finish off a give-and-go play between Ingvartsen and Valakari.

SD - 2-0 - Anders Dreyer (Pedro Soma, Marcus Ingvartsen) 17th minute: Dreyer buried a left-footed shot from the right side of the penalty box, beating Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver. Soma fed Dreyer with a ball in between defenders after taking a pass from Ingvartsen to double the lead.

SD - 3-0 - Pedro Soma (Alex Mighten, Anders Dreyer) 54th minute: Soma blasted a right-footed shot off the bottom of the right post from about 20-yards out near the left corner of the penalty box to extend the SDFC lead.

SD - 4-0 - Marcus Ingvartsen (Luca Bombino, David Vazquez), 79th minute: Ingvartsen added to the lead with a quick right-footed tap inside the six-yard box off a pass from Bombino that went in between three Austin FC defenders.

SD - 5-0 - David Vazquez (Aníbal Godoy, Alejandro Alvarado Jr.), 91st minute: Vazquez scored his second of the night with a left-footed shot after sprinting into the penalty box and beating a pair of defenders.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 5-0 win against Austin FC, SDFC earned MLS Regular Season points for the third consecutive match. It was the Club's first win in nine MLS Regular Season matches.

- It is the third time SDFC scores five goals in an MLS Regular Season match, tying the highest scoring mark in Club history (5-3 at Vancouver Whitecaps June 25, 2025, 5-0 vs. CF Montreal Feb. 21, 2026, and 5-0 tonight vs. Austin FC).

- SDFC has now scored 18 goals at home this season.

- SDFC now has a 4-5-4 2026 MLS Regular Season record with 16 points.

- SDFC is 20-12-8 all-time against Western Conference teams in MLS Regular Season play.

- SDFC now holds a 23-14-10 all-time MLS Regular Season record.

- SDFC is now 2-1 all-time against Austin FC in the regular season.

- SDFC is 3-2-2 at home in the 2026 MLS Regular Season.

- SDFC completed 672 passes compared to Austin's 462 tonight.

- SDFC outpossessed Austin FC 56 to 44 percent.

- SDFC is now 6-7-4 across all competitions in 2026 (MLS Regular Season 4-5-4, Concacaf Champions Cup 2-2).

- SDFC had gone without a win in its last 10 matches across all competitions. Its last win came against Deportivo Toluca F.C. (March 11) in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Its last MLS Regular Season win came March 7 at Sporting Kansas City.

- SDFC earned a shutout for the first time since its last MLS Regular Season win against Sporting Kansas City.

- SDFC has now earned points in its last three MLS Regular Season matches, earning five of nine points in the Western Conference during that span.

- SDFC is now 4-1-3 when scoring the first goal.

- SDFC is unbeaten (4-0-3) when leading at the half this season.

- Winger Anders Dreyer scored his sixth goal of the MLS Regular Season tonight. He now has 13 goal contributions (6 goals, 7 assists). Dreyer now has seven goals this year across all competitions, including a goal in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

- Dreyer now has 59 goal contributions for the Club (30 goals, 29 assists). His goal was SDFC's 108th goal in Club history.

- Forward David Vazquez scored his first and second goal of the 2026 MLS Regular Season and his ninth and 10th MLS career goal.

- Vazquez has scored five goals this year as he also recorded three goals in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

- Vazquez' second goal tonight is the 111th goal in Club History.

- Midfielder Pedro Soma made third MLS start this season and recorded his first MLS career goal and assist. He scored in the 54th minute and assisted during Dreyer's goal in the 17th minute.

- Soma's goal tonight was the 109th goal in Club history.

- Forward Marcus Ingvartsen also scored his team-leading ninth goal of the MLS season tonight. He now has 12 goals for the Club across all competitions.

- Ingvartsen finished the night with three goal contributions tonight. He also assisted on Vazquez' and Dreyer's goals. He has 13 goal contributions (9 goals, 4 assists) in MLS in 2026.

- Ingvartsen has scored five goals in the last six MLS matches.

- Vazquez has made seventh start this season, making his 23rd career appearance with SDFC across all competitions tonight.

- Onni Valakari recorded his 4th assist of the season during Vazquez' goal. Valakari has seven goal contributions (3 goals, 4 assists) in MLS play this season.

- Valakari and Dreyer are the only players to play in all 47 of SDFC's Regular Season and five post-season matches for a total of 52 MLS career appearances each.

- Forward Alex Mighten recorded his second assist of the MLS Regular Season, contributing to Soma's goal tonight.

- Aníbal Godoy also earned his second assist of the season on Vazquez' second goal. It was his second consecutive match with a goal and his third assist overall with SDFC.

- Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado made his fourth appearance for SDFC this season and earned his first career MLS assist. He contributed on Vazquez' second goal.

- Goalkeeper Duran Ferree earned his fourth career clean sheet in just his 11th start this season.

- Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson appeared in the 20-man roster tonight for the second-consecutive match after being signed by the club earlier this month.

- Defender Kieran Sargeant made his fourth start for SDFC, and his sixth appearance this season.

Match Information

2026 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC vs. Austin FC

Wednesday - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - David Vazquez (Assisted by Onni Valakari, Marcus Ingvartsen, 8')

SD (2-0) - Anders Dreyer (Assisted by Pedro Soma, Marcus Ingvartsen, 17')

SD (3-0) -- Pedro Soma (Assisted by Alex Mighten, Anders Dreyer, 54')

SD (4-0) - Marcus Ingvartsen (Assisted by Luca Bombino, David Vazquez, 79')

SD (5-0) -- David Vazquez (2) (Assisted by Aníbal Godoy, Alejandro Alvarado Jr., 90 +1')

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Luca Bombino (caution, 44')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK Duran Ferree; D Luca Bombino (Ian Pilcher, 82'), D Manu Duah, D Christopher McVey, D Kieran Sargeant (Oscar Verhoeven, 66'); M Onni Valakari (Alejandro Alvardo Jr., 82'), M Pedro Soma (Aníbal Godoy, 66'), M David Vazquez; F Alex Mighten, F Marcus Ingvartsen -C-, F Anders Dreyer (Bryan Zamblé, 82')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jacob Jackson; M Bryce Duke, F Amahl Pellegrino, F Anisse Saidi

TOTAL SHOTS: 24; SHOTS ON GOAL: 11; FOULS: 8; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

AUSTIN FC: GK Brad Stuver; D Oleksander Svatok (Mateja Djordjevic, 69'), D Jonathan Bell, D Jon Gallagher, D Zan Kolmanic; M Besard Sabovic, M Nicolas Dubersarsky, M Facundo Torres (Ervin Torres, 69'), M Joseph Rosales (M Micah Burton, 75'); F Myrto Uzuni (Christian Ramirez, 69'), F CJ Fodrey (Owen Wolff, 63')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Damian Las; D Mikkel Dessier, M Ilie Sanchez, D Guilherme Biro

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 6; OFFSIDES 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6

Referee: Malik Badawi

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

AVAR: Ian McKay

Weather: 64-degrees, clear

Attendance: 19,194

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On what came together for his squad in tonight's victory:

"I think we were clean on the ball and at the same time, vertical with it. So, it was a good balance between having strong possessions and controlling the match, but at the same time, hurting the opponent with it and I think we did that really well. I also think that we got back to winning duels, traveling together, having that energy that you need, play after play after play, to give yourself the best chance of winning."

On who stood out to him in tonight's performance:

"I think Anders Dreyer continues to be a massive, massive player for us. He's involved in everything that happens when we're flowing in our possession. I think Marcus [Ingvartsen] is really stepping up in terms of finding ways to score goals and being a real impact at the number nine position. Really happy for Pedro Soma after a game a month, or a month and a half ago in Dallas, and him just going a little bit back to the work to make some steps forward, and I think he took some steps. He still has many steps to go, but he showed a lot of progress between now and then. And then I think David [Vazquez] also showing that he's growing, all the young guys showing that they're stepping up. Really happy with our center backs in terms of really just a dominant performance in transition and helping us control the final line against a very good team."

On how it feels to have the winning feeling back within the team:

"Yeah, everybody feels better when you win, but like I said, at the end of the day like I said after the last few matches, this is not an overnight thing. I think this was building little by little, performances were getting better and better, and we had to scrape out a couple of points in the last two, but you could feel that the group was building momentum and that's a credit to the guys commitment to who we are, the work rate that they have to prepare matches and to try to go after each one."

SDFC MIDFIELDER PEDRO SOMA

On how it felt starting tonight's match and scoring his first MLS goal:

"I think it's been a long road, but I think the best thing is the consistency that we have day in and every single training session, which makes us ready for these opportunities. And then, like you said, in the system, I think that's training every single day, the same system, working on it, day in, day out. What happened today wasn't a two-day change or fix. It's something that we've been working on for months, so very proud of that. And then the goal was, I had the space, and I decided to shoot, and thank God it went in."

Elaborating on what he means when he said that it has been a long road:

"Yeah, I arrived here in July last year, and I was here for a little bit. Then I went for I went to the U 20 World Cup. So I was gone for a month and a half. Then we went straight then we went straight into playoffs. So it's been more for me. Last season was more of a developmental stage of getting like adapting to the club, and so I was coming on a little bit as a sub. This season has been a little bit more protagonism in that sense, but I still haven't taken that step that I wanted to but for me, it's, it's doing the things good every single day. And at the end with, for me personally, God's timing is God's timing. And so today was perfect for me, and very happy about that. So just work, work every single day

On what the mood is like in the locker room after the club's first victory in over two months:

"Yeah, the guys are dancing right now. David is the guy on aux, so he was blasting some music, but very happy. Like I said before, this is not something that...we didn't change anything. It's something we've been consistently working on. I think the last two games we deserve to win, we felt that, and today was, we felt like we were ourselves again, so that we're very happy about that."

On what felt different in tonight's match, if it was tangible or ephemeral:

"I think for us, or for me personally, I think the energy is number one. Energy...when I feel good, you feel good, and it spreads for the whole team. And you could feel the first 20 minutes we were flying. And so, the key is to keep that for the whole 90 minutes. I think Anibal [Godoy] said it in some press conferences, Mikey [Varas] as well at the last games, it was just key to keep it throughout the whole 90 minutes, and today we were able to do that, which is why we got a clean sheet and why we kept scoring goals."

SDFC MIDFIELDER DAVID VAZQUEZ

On how it feels to contribute and get on the scoresheet:

"Yeah, it feels amazing to not only get one goal, but two goals, super happy. I feel like we've taken a good step in this game, every game we've been progressing. So super, super happy, not only for myself, but for the group as well. So, I think this is a good step that we're taking and hopefully we can continue this good step that we're having to the next game."

On his evolution this season:

"Yeah, I mean I feel like I'm blessed to get the opportunity, every time being able to step on that field, but I feel like Mikey's giving me that trust in myself to go out there and play and every time I step on that field, it's just repetition. So, every time I get to step on that field, it's another opportunity to learn and get more comfortable on the ball, off the ball, and eventually the goals will come, just like today. So, happy about that."

On Pedro Soma's performance tonight:

"I mean, I've known Pedro since we were like 15, so just seeing him progress and grow, it's been amazing. And he's for sure, grown as a player a lot. Even though he hasn't really played much, I think he took a really good step today, in today's match to get a goal. I think that really helped him a lot, and I'm hoping it could boost his confidence a lot more. And I feel, I can see him getting a lot more playing time as the season goes on."

On what was on AUX tonight:

"Yeah, I tend to mix it up, but yeah, there's a lot of house music, reggaeton, corridos, just pretty much everything to kind of help hy[e the guys up a little bit, but I feel like today's playlist was definitely up there and it kind of showed on the field too."

SDFC FORWARD MARCUS INGVARTSEN

On how it feels to score in a win:

"It was great to get the win today. We've been struggling for a little period, haven't got the win. I think we have been playing much better for the last couple of games, looking ourselves, but not really for 90 minutes and today we put together almost a complete performance. A lot of goals, keeping the clean sheets, and yeah, personally, nice to get on the score sheet again."

On what details the team addressed heading into tonight's match that accumulated to tonight's outcome:

"Yeah, I think that early 3-0 and second half help us a little bit, especially in this period where, later in the games we have been struggling a little bit and throwing away our win. So, just getting that early, 3-0 game in the second half gives calm in the whole team. We can play with confident, keep doing what we've been doing the whole game. So, like it was a very good, good performance. And, yeah, nice to see a lot of goalscorers also. And then, yeah, some rotation in the team, a busy week. So new guys coming in, stepping up. Pedro has a very good game. David with two goals. So really nice to see people stepping in and keeping a high level."

On what the club needs to do the continue building momentum headed into the World Cup break:

"I think when we've been in a streak without wins for quite a few games, we needed something to get out of it. I feel like we have been feeling that momentum was against us the last couple of games. Even though we played good, there are some situations and calls and so on that wasn't going our way and today, we just create a solid performance. So, I think we needed this to just jump on the wave, or whatever you say, to get the confidence and have two nice home games before we go on a summer break."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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