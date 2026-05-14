Houston Dynamo FC Fall on the Road to Real Salt Lake

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Houston Dynamo FC fell 3-0 on the road to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night despite creating several dangerous first half chances and doubling the home team's shots on target for the match.

Houston has still managed to win six of their previous eight matches in all competitions and will look to bounce back when they return home to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, May 16, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium on what will be Soccer Celebration Night. This will be Houston's last home match before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ break, and fans can take advantage of the Club and Country offer that includes a ticket to the match and a nation/Dynamo-themed scarf (15 options).

Notably, tonight's match saw forward Nick Markanich make his first 2026 MLS regular season start for the Dynamo. Houston signed the American and former USL Championship Player of the Year on loan from Club Deportivo Castellón in January.

The first chance of the match came for the men in orange, as midfielder Ondřej Lingr's high press led to a turnover in the 14th minute. Lingr strode forward with possession and fired from just outside the box, but the shot was claimed by Salt Lake keeper Rafael Cabral.

Three minutes later, Markanich found himself through on goal on the break after a great through ball from Lingr. Markanich's first and only touch, as he was going down in the box was on-frame but clanged off the post and out for a Salt Lake goal kick.

A series of strong opportunities nearly found the back of the net for the Dynamo in the 39th minute, as Lingr and Dynamo midfielder Jack McGlynn each fired from just outside the box - the second a very similar strike to McGlynn's first of two goals in Houston's 4-1 road victory over LAFC on Sunday night. Cabral went high to deflect both shots out, and the score remained level.

Real Salt Lake struck first when a 49th-minute long throw in from DeAndre Yedlin found the head of defender Franco Negri, who made his 50th MLS appearance tonight, and deflected off an unlucky midfielder Duane Holmes to find the back of the net just inside the far post.

Salt Lake doubled its lead in the 57th minute when Yedlin found Zavier Gozo in the middle of the penalty box, who poked the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

Salt Lake added a third goal in the 64th minute when Stijn Spierings played a through ball to Gozo, who slotted the ball inside the far post for his second goal of the match.

Houston had a chance in the 70th minute when midfielder Héctor Herrera played a long ball to attacker Guilherme on the break, who acrobatically fired a ball towards goal on the volley, but it carried just wide of the right post.

On Wednesday, Major League Soccer kicked off the All-Star voting process for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C., which includes participation by fans, players and media. Fan voting is now open and closes at 11:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 21. Houston Dynamo FC fans can vote HERE, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

The best talent in North America will take center stage in the Queen City, as the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium. The 2026 MLS All-Star game will be broadcast live on MLS on Apple TV in English, Spanish and French.

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Real Salt Lake (7-4-1, 22 pts.) 3-0 Houston Dynamo FC (6-6-0, 18 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 12

America First Field - Sandy, Utah

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Real Salt Lake 0 3 3

Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0

RSL: Duane Holmes (own goal) 49'

RSL: Zavier Gozo 4 (DeAndre Yedlin 2) 57'

RSL: Zavier Gozo 5 (Stijn Spierings 2) 64'

Real Salt Lake: Rafael Cabral (C); Juan Sanabria, DeAndre Yedlin, Philip Quinton, Sam Junqua, Dominik Marczuk (Zach Booth 75'); Morgan Guilavogui (Diego Luna 46'), Stijn Spierings (Noel Caliskan 75'), Griffin Dillon, Zavier Gozo (Aiden Hezarkhani 81'); Victor Olatunji (Sergi Solans 57')

Unused substitutes: Max Kervliet, Lukas Engel, Pablo Ruiz, Alexandros Katranis

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Negri, Agustin Resch (Antônio Carlos 46'), Erik Sviatchenko, Duane Holmes (Lawrence Ennali 79'); Agustín Bouzat, Héctor Herrera (C), Aliyu Ibrahim, Jack McGlynn (Mateusz Bogusz 46'); Ondřej Lingr (Ezequiel Ponce 86'), Nick Markanich (Guilherme 55')

Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Artur, Diadié Samassékou, Vinicius Silva

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Agustín Bouzat (caution; foul) 45'+4'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant: Meghan Mullen

Assistant: Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Brad Jensen

VAR: Chris Penso

Weather: 81 degrees, cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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