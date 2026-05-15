Get to Know Danish Forward Marcus Ingvartsen

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Before becoming one of San Diego FC's attacking threats, Marcus Ingvartsen started out as a goalkeeper. That position didn't last long, but it was enough to introduce him to the game after a kindergarten friend's father coached a team back home in Denmark. Around the age of four, Ingvartsen joined his first team in his hometown, starting a path that would eventually lead him to Major League Soccer.

Football wasn't a major part of the household growing up, though his father would often share stories from his own childhood playing days. His younger brother also played, though not at the same structured level that shaped Ingvartsen's development.

"I actually started as a goalkeeper for a year and then I had like half a year not playing, so I guess the goalkeeper position wasn't for me," said Ingvartsen. "Luckily, I got back into it and played ever since."

Ingvartsen rose through FC Nordsjælland's Academy and emerged as one of Denmark's most clinical young strikers. From 2013 to 2017, he recorded 30 goals in 74 appearances, winning the Danish Superliga top scorer award in the 2016-17 season. Following his outstanding performance, he left Denmark to move to Belgium in 2017.

Stepping into one of Europe's top-flight leagues, he joined K.R.C. Genk. He made 37 appearances and scored 10 goals across all competitions during his time there in 2017-2019.

"I had a great season before leaving Denmark and then went to Belgium at the age of 21. So, it was it was amazing to get my debut as a young boy in Denmark and then being sold to Europe," said Ingvartsen.

Although he was moving up, the striker faced multiple injuries, limiting his time on the pitch. He later continued his career in Germany with Bundesliga sides Union Berlin and Mainz 05 before returning to FC Nordsjælland in 2023.

His injuries didn't derail him from becoming the player he is today, but rather they became part of what shaped him. Time away from the pitch gave him perspective and lessons he later carried back when he was healthy to compete again.

"I think I had some injuries early on in my career that I've learned a lot from. Moving away from Denmark at an early age also and just being by yourself," said Ingvartsen. "It's something that I don't take too deeply. Like good times, will come again and I'm sure we will fight our way out of this."

On March 19, 2024, SDFC welcomed Ingvartsen into the MLS. He signed a three-year contract through 2027 with a club option through 2029. The Chrome and Azul also announced the signing of Nordsjælland teammate Jeppe Tverskov. They were both headed to San Diego to be part of the new expansion team.

His next chapter meant packing his bags and traveling across the Atlantic to San Diego. While he had never been to the United States before, he was already familiar with the style of play that SDFC wanted to implement. As a Right to Dream graduate, he was excited for what the opportunity could mean for his future.

"I heard that Right to Dream was getting a team here, and it was a super interesting project that I would really like to be a part of. We had some good conversations and luckily managed to make a deal," said Ingvartsen. "Coming here as one of the first players, being able to bring the culture, understanding the playing style and building everything, like just a team from scratch is not something you can try in many places."

The inaugural season wasn't what he hoped for as he appeared in only eight matches in 2025. Setbacks followed once more, but that didn't stop him from learning about the MLS. As one of the squad's more experienced players and someone familiar with the Right to Dream style of play, he used that time to help guide his teammates.

"Even though I wasn't in training or games, I was learning the league from the outside, still being able to get an understanding of the teams and style of plays. So even though I've been out, I can still learn a lot of things from the league and then on the mental and personal level, just fighting a way out of those injuries and finding a good balance," said Ingvartsen.

While SDFC's inaugural season ended atop the Western Conference and with the Club's first postseason appearance, Ingvartsen's focus remained on recovery and returning stronger for 2026.

SDFC opened its second MLS regular season on February 21, 2026, and Ingvartsen was back on the starting lineup. In front of an electric crowd, the squad defeated CF Montréal 5-0 at Snapdragon Stadium, with one goal and an assist by the Danish international.

Since SDFC's Home Opener, Ingvartsen has become a key player on the field. After playing 10 matches in the second season, he recorded his first brace against the Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday, May 2.

"I think last year was frustrating then this year, coming in and on a personal level, I've been able to play a lot and contribute to the team with goals and some assists and so on has been basically what I was coming here for. So, one year later, but now it feels very good," said Ingvartsen.

Now healthy, Ingvartsen is beginning to show exactly why San Diego brought him across the Atlantic. San Diego has quickly become home, and the familiar faces around him have made the transition seamless for him and his family.

As former teammates, Ingvartsen and Tverskov ventured together to find the best coffee in the city when they first arrived. A year later, many of the unfamiliar faces they first met in San Diego had become teammates, close friends, and part of their everyday lives.

"Off the pitch, I enjoy being with friends and family. I like entrepreneurship, I own a coffee shop back in Denmark. I really enjoy building businesses or investing in them. I've been doing it since I was 18 years old, so I spent a lot of time off the pitch building, reading, and educating myself," said Ingvartsen. "I'm opening a Scandinavian sauna ritual here in San Diego hopefully in a few months. So, stay tuned for that."

The Scandinavian sauna ritual is a project he has been building alongside Tverskov and defender Chris McVey. The support from the fans, both on and off the pitch, has been welcoming since day one.

"It's so amazing to have that home field and last season was amazing. This season we've been struggling a little bit but having the fans support for each and every game is so important, and we will fight our way out of this together. It's just amazing how it feels every game," said Ingvartsen.

Catch Ingvartsen and SDFC in action at Snapdragon Stadium throughout the 2026 season. Follow him on Instagram to stay up to date on his upcoming entrepreneurial ventures and his journey with the Club.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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