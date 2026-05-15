San Diego FC's XI Different Goal Scorers

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC is in its second Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Through 13 matches in the 2026 campaign, along with the Club's first appearance in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, SDFC has already seen XI different goals scorers.

SDFC Goal Scorers include:

Anders Dreyer (6g)

Alex Mighten (1g)

Amahl Pellegrino (1g)

Bryan Zamblé (1g)

Chris McVey (1g)

David Vazquez (5g)

Luca Bombino (2g)

Manu Duah (1g)

Marcus Ingvartsen (9g)

Onni Valakari (3g)

Pedro Soma (1g)

The Chrome and Azul opened 2026 with their first-ever participation in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. On Tuesday, February 3 the Club defeated Liga MX's Pumas UNAM, scoring four goals by different players.

Defender Manu Duah scored SDFC's first-ever goal in the tournament in the 69th minute to level the match 1-1. Forwards David Vazquez and Alex Mighten, along with defender Luca Bombino, also found the back of the net. San Diego's youth continues to make an impact, with the average age of all goal scorers in this match being just 20 years old.

At San Diego FC's MLS Home Opener on February 21, defender Chris McVey found the back of the net for SDFC's first league goal of the season. In front of an electrifying Snapdragon Stadium crowd, forwards Amahl Pellegrino and Marcus Ingvartsen, midfielder Onni Valakari, and winger Bryan Zamblé helped power San Diego to a 5-0 shutout victory over CF Montréal.

Right to Dream Academy graduate Zamblé made his professional debut and capped it off with his first professional goal in the 85th minute against CF Montréal goalkeeper Thomas Giller.

In a midweek matchup against Austin FC, midfielder Pedro Soma recorded his first MLS goal and assist. From about 20-yards out, Soma scored the third goal of the night in the 54th minute to extend SDFC's lead, 3-0.

Vazquez opened the scoring in the eighth minute and later recorded his first brace of the 2026 season with a second goal in stoppage time to seal the 5-0 victory.

The 2025 Newcomer of the Year, Anders Dreyer added SDFC's second goal of the night, while Marcus Ingvartsen scored the fourth goal, marking his fifth goal in the last six MLS matches.

Ingvartsen currently leads SDFC with nine goals in the 2026 MLS regular season. The forward recorded his first brace of the campaign against the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 2. Both Ingvartsen and Dreyer have tallied 13 goal contributions this season.

Catch SDFC at Snapdragon Stadium throughout the 2026 campaign and be part of the Club's second chapter.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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