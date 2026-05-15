San Diego FC's XI Different Goal Scorers
Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC is in its second Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Through 13 matches in the 2026 campaign, along with the Club's first appearance in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, SDFC has already seen XI different goals scorers.
SDFC Goal Scorers include:
Anders Dreyer (6g)
Alex Mighten (1g)
Amahl Pellegrino (1g)
Bryan Zamblé (1g)
Chris McVey (1g)
David Vazquez (5g)
Luca Bombino (2g)
Manu Duah (1g)
Marcus Ingvartsen (9g)
Onni Valakari (3g)
Pedro Soma (1g)
The Chrome and Azul opened 2026 with their first-ever participation in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. On Tuesday, February 3 the Club defeated Liga MX's Pumas UNAM, scoring four goals by different players.
Defender Manu Duah scored SDFC's first-ever goal in the tournament in the 69th minute to level the match 1-1. Forwards David Vazquez and Alex Mighten, along with defender Luca Bombino, also found the back of the net. San Diego's youth continues to make an impact, with the average age of all goal scorers in this match being just 20 years old.
At San Diego FC's MLS Home Opener on February 21, defender Chris McVey found the back of the net for SDFC's first league goal of the season. In front of an electrifying Snapdragon Stadium crowd, forwards Amahl Pellegrino and Marcus Ingvartsen, midfielder Onni Valakari, and winger Bryan Zamblé helped power San Diego to a 5-0 shutout victory over CF Montréal.
Right to Dream Academy graduate Zamblé made his professional debut and capped it off with his first professional goal in the 85th minute against CF Montréal goalkeeper Thomas Giller.
In a midweek matchup against Austin FC, midfielder Pedro Soma recorded his first MLS goal and assist. From about 20-yards out, Soma scored the third goal of the night in the 54th minute to extend SDFC's lead, 3-0.
Vazquez opened the scoring in the eighth minute and later recorded his first brace of the 2026 season with a second goal in stoppage time to seal the 5-0 victory.
The 2025 Newcomer of the Year, Anders Dreyer added SDFC's second goal of the night, while Marcus Ingvartsen scored the fourth goal, marking his fifth goal in the last six MLS matches.
Ingvartsen currently leads SDFC with nine goals in the 2026 MLS regular season. The forward recorded his first brace of the campaign against the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 2. Both Ingvartsen and Dreyer have tallied 13 goal contributions this season.
Catch SDFC at Snapdragon Stadium throughout the 2026 campaign and be part of the Club's second chapter.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026
- San Diego FC's XI Different Goal Scorers - San Diego FC
- SDFC Hosts FC Cincinnati Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Travels to the Nation's Capital to Face D.C. United on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- Florida Blue Training Center to Host Scotland Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Red Bull New York's Julian Hall Voted Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday - Red Bull New York
- Red Bull New York Forward Julian Hall Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 13 - MLS
- Timbers to Support the Premiere of "Transforming the Beautiful Game: the Clyde Best Story" Documentary at Portland's Aladdin Theater June 4-5 - Portland Timbers
- Messi and Bright Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake to Host 5th Annual Commanders Cup this Weekend - Real Salt Lake
- David Vazquez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 13 - San Diego FC
- David Tepper Named to the 2026 Time100 Philanthropy List of the 100 Most Influential Leaders in Philanthropy - Charlotte FC
- Lucas Herrington Earns Team of the Matchday Shout Following 1-0 Victory over Minnesota - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC & BMO Stadium Enhance Guest Experience with Addition of Mamava Lactation Pod - Los Angeles FC
- FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Kaick to Contract Extension - FC Dallas
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 13 - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Expanded Programming and Match Viewing Schedule for Soccer Celebration Spanning Long Beach, Carson, and Hermosa Beach - LA Galaxy
- Japan Men's National Team to Hold Open Training at Nashville Stadium June 8 - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Earns 5-0 Victory over Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Falls 2-1 on the Road at St. Louis City SC - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Dominates with 3-0 Second Half vs Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Secures 3-1 Home Win over LA Galaxy - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Defeats First-Place San Jose in Thrilling 3-2 Result at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Quakes edged in Pacific Northwest to snap unbeaten league streak at eight games and 10 across all competitions - San Jose Earthquakes
- Postgame Notes: Rafael Navarro Continues Dominance in Rapids Road Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall on the Road to Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Second Consecutive Win in 2-1 Defeat of LAFC at Home - St. Louis City SC
- Galaxy Fall on the Road to Sporting Kansas City at Sporting Park - LA Galaxy
- Berhalter brace powers 'Caps to seven matches unbeaten - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Fall in Narrow 1-0 Home Defeat to Colorado Rapids - Minnesota United FC
- FC Dallas Falls 3-2 at Home against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC's XI Different Goal Scorers
- SDFC Hosts FC Cincinnati Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium
- David Vazquez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 13
- San Diego FC Earns 5-0 Victory over Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium
- SDFC Returns Home for Midweek Clash against Austin FC