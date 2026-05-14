Messi and Bright Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi and midfielder Yannick Bright have been named to the Major League Soccer Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for matchday 13 of the 2026 regular season. The duo earns TOTM honors after playing key roles in Inter Miami's 3-5 midweek comeback win on the road over FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Messi records his seventh Team of the Matchday selection of the campaign after a standout performance with two goals and an assist against Cincinnati. First, he capitalized on a defensive mistake to open the scoring from inside the box in the 24th minute.

In the second half, Messi brought things back to level at 2-2 in the 55th minute, sending the ball to the back of the net with a first-time left footed effort from the center of the box after a precise delivery from Rodrigo De Paul from the right.

Messi then played provider to assist Mateo Silvetti down the left side of the box in the 79th minute as Inter Miami tied the match 3-3.

An own goal from goalkeeper Roman Celentano in the 89th minute after a shot from Messi that bounced off the right post rounded out the 3-5 comeback victory for Inter Miami in Cincinnati.

Our captain has now tallied 11 goals and is tied for second place in the race for the MLS Golden Boot, while also dishing out five assists so far this regular season.

Bright, meanwhile, earns his first TOTM selection of the campaign after a standout performance in Cincinnati. The midfielder made his presence felt throughout the full 90 minutes, notably being precise on ball distribution and concluding the match with a 90 percent pass completion rate.

2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti

Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo

Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi

Matchday 6: Leo Messi

Matchday 8: Leo Messi

Matchday 9: Guillermo Hoyos and Rodrigo De Paul

Matchday 11: Leo Messi

Matchday 12: Rodrigo De Paul and Leo Messi

Matchday 13: Yannick Bright and Leo Messi







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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