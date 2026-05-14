Injury Update: Tadeo Allende

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health.

Forward Tadeo Allende will travel to Barcelona, Spain to undergo a specialized evaluation of his right knee by Dr. Ramón Cugat at the Insituto Cugat.

In the coming days, the appropriate course of treatment will be determined in coordination with the Club's medical staff once the player returns to Miami.

At this time, Tadeo Allende will be unavailable for the team's upcoming matches, and his recovery progress will determine the timeline for his return to sporting activity.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.