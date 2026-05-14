Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC 0 - 1 New York City FC

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It was not Charlotte FC's night in a 0-1 loss to New York City FC.

The visitors struck first and early, scoring in the 8th minute. The goal scorer for NYCFC was midfielder Nicolás Fernández.

A real scoring opportunity for Charlotte came in the 41st minute when midfielder Pep Biel had his shot denied by an alert save from goalkeeper Matt Freese.

In the second half, what initially looked like an equalizer by striker Idan Toklomati was deemed offside by the official.

The Crown returns to Bank of America on Saturday at 7:30 pm to host Toronto FC.

MAY 16TH // CHARLOTTE FC vs. TORONTO FC

The MAYhem grows with The Crown taking on Toronto FC on May 16th at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition Summer Hat Giveaway.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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