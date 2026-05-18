Charlotte FC Defender Morrison Agyemang Named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC defender Morrison Agyemang was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 following Charlotte's 3-1 victory over Toronto FC last Saturday. Left back David Schnegg was also named to the MLS Team of the Matchday bench with his eventual game-winning goal in the 35th minute.
The Crown snapped a six-match winless streak with the win last Saturday over Toronto. CLTFC sit seventh in the East and could finish the first half of the MLS schedule before the World Cup break as high as fifth.
Morrison, 20, played the full 90 minutes, earned a penalty kick in the 84th minute and finished above 80 percent in efficiency for passing accuracy (91%; 51/56), ground duels won (86%; 6/7) and aerial duels won (83%; 5/6), per FotMob. Since making his debut at LA Galaxy on Feb. 28 as a halftime substitute, the defender has yet to miss a minute of action in league play and ranks third among Charlotte FC outfield players in MLS minutes played this season (1,125).
Schnegg, 27, scored his second goal for Charlotte FC, but his first for the Club in league play. The left footed strike from outside the box was the Austrian's seventh goal contribution of the season in all competitions (5 MLS, 2 Open Cup). He has surpassed his season high MLS goal contributions in only 8 games with Charlotte FC (4 w/DC in 32 games in 2024).
The Crown wraps up their four-match homestand on Saturday against the New England Revolution. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Apple TV.
See below for the full Team of the Matchday:
F: Tom Barlow (CIN), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
M: Gabriel Pec (LA), Guilherme (HOU), Carles Gil (NE), Lionel Messi (MIA)
D: Juan Manuel Sanabria (RSL), Morrison Agyemang (CLT), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (CHI)
GK: Chris Brady (CHI)
Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)
Bench: Brian Schwake (NSH), David Schnegg (CLT), Jay Fortune (ATL), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), João Peglow (DC), Stephen Afrifa (SKC), Sam Sarver (DAL), Sergi Solans (RSL)
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