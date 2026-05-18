Tom Barlow Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati forward Tom Barlow was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14, the league announced Monday. Additionally, Evander was named to the Team of the Matchday bench.
Barlow earned his first league-wide honor with FC Cincinnati following his brace Saturday night in FC Cincinnati's dramatic 3-3 draw at San Diego FC. Barlow entered as a halftime substitute and wasted no time making an impact, scoring in the 50th minute off of Evander's corner kick.
After San Diego went ahead deep in stoppage time, Barlow's heroics rescued a point for FC Cincinnati. Barlow's 90'+8 minute goal, scored on the final kick of the night, served as the latest equalizer in an MLS Regular Season match in club history.
Barlow became the third substitute in the club's MLS era to score multiple goals in a match (Yuya Kubo, 3 goals - 6/15/24 at SJ; Ayoub Jabbari, 2 goals - 2/18/26 at OYM, Concacaf Champions Cup).
Evander continued his hot run of form to earn a spot on the Team of the Matchday bench. The Brazilian recorded two assists for his 16th career match for FC Cincinnati with multiple goal contributions, second in club history.
With his pair of assists, Evander recorded his 22nd and 23rd career assists for the club, surpassing Emmanuel Ledesma for third most in club history. Evander has recorded seven goal contributions over the past four games.
Barlow and Evander's honors are the ninth and tenth Team of the Matchday honors for an FC Cincinnati player this season.
2026 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions
- Miles Robinson (1)
- Ender Echenique (5)
- Evander (8-Bench, 11, 14-Bench)
- Kévin Denkey (9-Bench, 10)
- Roman Celentano (10-Bench, 11-Bench)
- Tom Barlow (14)
2026 MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14
F: Tom Barlow (CIN), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
M: Gabriel Pec (LA), Guilherme (HOU), Carles Gil (NE), Lionel Messi (MIA)
D: Juan Manuel Sanabria (RSL), Morrison Agyemang (CLT), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (CHI)
GK: Chris Brady (CHI)
Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)
Bench: Brian Schwake (NSH), David Schnegg (CLT), Jay Fortune (ATL), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), João Peglow (DC), Stephen Afrifa (SKC), Sam Sarver (DAL), Sergi Solans (RSL)
FC Cincinnati are back at TQL Stadium this Saturday, May 23 to host Orlando City SC in the final match before the pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
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