Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring Stoppage-Time Winner
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC attacker Guilherme was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14, the league announced today. The selection marks Guilherme's fourth of the season and the team's eighth in 2026.
The Dynamo earned another thrilling stoppage-time victory on Saturday night, as Guilherme's 96th-minute goal secured Houston's 1-0 victory over conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
The breakthrough came in the sixth minute of a scheduled seven in second half stoppage time. Guilherme played a short corner to captain and midfielder Artur, who quickly one-timed it back to the Brazilian attacker. Guilherme then cut into the box, and fired on his right foot, deflecting off the Vancouver goalkeeper and into the net for the decisive goal and all three points.
Guilherme now has 12 goal contributions this season, as the Dynamo have won seven of their last nine matches in all competitions. Through Thursday, May 21, fans can now vote to send their favorite Dynamo players to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C.
The Dynamo will next travel to face fellow MLS side St. Louis CITY SC in the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network. If Houston advances, the Dynamo would face either the San Jose Earthquakes (at home) or Colorado Rapids (on the road) in mid-September.
The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023, when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1. The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, which the Dynamo earned with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Houston.
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