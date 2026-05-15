Houston Dynamo FC to Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Last Home Match Before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Break

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return home to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC and German international legend Thomas Müller on Saturday, May 16, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium in what will be Houston's last home match before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ break.

On what will also be Soccer Celebration Night, Dynamo fans can take advantage of the Club & Country offer that includes a ticket to the match and a nation/Dynamo co-themed scarf (15 country options)

Saturday will mark the 28th all-time regular season matchup between the two Western Conference opponents. This has been a tight and high-scoring affair since head coach Ben Olsen took over the Dynamo ahead of the 2023 season, with each side holding a 2-2-2 (WLD) record in the matchup. Houston has scored 12 goals in those matches, while Vancouver has totaled 15 goals.

The Dynamo currently sit inside the playoff line in eighth in the Western Conference with 18 points and a 6-6-0 (WLD) record.

Houston has won six of their previous eight matches in all competitions and will look to solidify their spot inside the playoff line after a three-point road trip that saw a 4-1 victory over LAFC on Sunday before falling to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. The LAFC match was highlighted by a brace from U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Jack McGlynn, whose performance earned him MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors for Matchday 12. Attacker Guilherme and former LAFC star Mateusz Bogusz each also found the back of the net. Additionally, forward Aliyu Ibrahim made his 100th Dynamo appearance in all competitions after coming onto the pitch in the 87th minute.

On Wednesday, Major League Soccer kicked off the All-Star voting process for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C., which includes participation by fans, players and media. Fan voting is now open and closes at 11:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 21. Houston Dynamo FC fans can vote HERE, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

Several Dynamo players have had standout performances to start the 2026 campaign. Guilherme leads the team with 11 goal contributions, including six goals and five assists. Forward Lawrence Ennali continues to provide support on both ends of the pitch, contributing three goals and two assists. After dealing with an injury earlier this season, U.S. Men's National Team midfielder McGlynn's magical left foot is heating up. Former Dynamo captain and Mexican international legend Héctor Herrera has provided invaluable leadership both on and off the pitch, while scoring one goal and recording two assists.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will provide a strong test for Houston, sitting atop the Supporters' Shield and Western Conference standings, with a 9-1-2 (WLD) record, 29 points and a game in hand. Vancouver leads the league in goal difference (+21), have the second most goals scored (30) and the third fewest against (9). Unbeaten on the road and on a seven-match unbeaten streak overall, the Whitecaps are coming off a 3-2 road victory over FC Dallas that saw U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Sebastian Berhalter record his second-career MLS brace. Berhalter leads the team with 13 goal contributions (six goals, seven assists), while Brian White leads the team in goals with eight. Müller has also managed four goals and one assist this season.

The Dynamo will next travel to face fellow MLS side St. Louis CITY SC in the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network. If Houston advances, the Dynamo would face either the San Jose Earthquakes (at home) or Colorado Rapids (on the road) in mid-September.

Houston earned a place in the Quarterfinals with a 2-1 comeback victory over USL Championship side Louisville City FC last month. The match was highlighted by an 89th minute equalizer from defender Erik Sviatchenko, an extra time winner from forward Ezequiel Ponce and two assists from Herrera. Notably, Sviatchenko and Herrera were both named to the U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round.

The Dynamohavewon two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023, when theydefeated Inter Miami CF 2-1. The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, which the Dynamo earned with a3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Unionin Houston.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

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