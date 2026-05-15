Galaxy Finish Road Swing in Seattle on Saturday, May 16 at 6:15 p.m. PT

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will conclude their three-game road trip against Seattle Sounders on Saturday, May 16 at 6:15 p.m. PT at Lumen Field (FS1, Apple TV). Following tomorrow's match against Seattle, the Galaxy will return home to LA to host Houston Dynamo for Star Wars Night on May 23 at 7:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV).

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders

In 41 MLS regular-season meetings between the two sides, the Galaxy hold an 111515 record against the Sounders, including a 488 mark in Seattle. In 2025, the Sounders earned a win in Los Angeles in August before the teams played to a 2-2 draw in September at Lumen Field, with goals from Maya Yoshida and Miki Yamane. The Galaxy also hold a notable postseason edge with a 5-3 record, most recently having defeated Seattle 1-0 in the 2024 MLS Western Conference Final in November 2024, at Dignity Health Sports Park to advance to MLS Cup in front of a sellout crowd.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

LA enters its matchup against Seattle with a 676 record across all competitions in 2026, splitting the first two matches of its current road trip with a win in Atlanta followed by a loss in Kansas City. Before hitting the road, the Galaxy recorded a 1-1 draw at home against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and secured a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake. Over their last six matches, the Galaxy have posted a balanced run of two wins, two losses, and two draws.

With Gabriel Pec's goal on Wednesday night in Kansas City, the Galaxy extended their MLS-best scoring streak to 22 matches. The Brazilian winger has netted three goals in his last two appearances, including a brace against Atlanta and another finish against Sporting Kansas City. He now leads the club with 14 goal contributions in 2026, totaling 10 goals and four assists across all competitions.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders

2026 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 6:15 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 6:25 p.m. PT) Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

FS1, FOX Deportes, Apple TV

FS1 English Broadcast | Mike Watts (PXP), Lloyd Sam (analyst)

Apple TV English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (PXP), Maurice Edu (analyst) Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Sergio Ruiz (PXP), Walter Roque (analyst)

LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

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