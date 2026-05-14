LA Galaxy Announce Expanded Programming and Match Viewing Schedule for Soccer Celebration Spanning Long Beach, Carson, and Hermosa Beach

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy today announced the full slate of programming for the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration, a free, multi-week fan experience taking place across Long Beach, the club's home in Carson, and Hermosa Beach. The Club will also be activating in Santa Monica with one of its longstanding partners to celebrate the global tournament.

Building on its original announcement, the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration will feature a comprehensive FIFA World Cup 26© match viewing schedule of 50+ games, youth camps and clinics, community events, and appearances from Galaxy players, alumni, and special guests, creating a series of accessible, high-energy environments for fans across Southern California.

The Galaxy will activate along the coast throughout the tournament, from group stage programming in Long Beach (June 11-27) along Pine Avenue, with larger activations to also include parts of Broadway and Lincoln Park in Downtown, to Round of 16 activations at Galaxy Park in Carson (July 4-7) and culminating south of the pier in Hermosa Beach (July 14-19).

The City of Carson will host a Fourth of July drone show at Galaxy Park, adding a signature Independence Day moment to the Soccer Celebration. The show will take place at appro ximately 9:30 PM PT (doors at 6:00 PM PT) following the day's match viewings, offering fans and families a unique way to celebrate both the holiday an d the global game.

In Santa Monica, the LA Galaxy Foundation will partner with Michelob ULTRA, official beer sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026©, on a special event benefiting the foundation, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

"This summer is a unique moment for our sport, and we're focused on showing up in a big way for our fans and communities across the region," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy. "By expanding the scope of the Soccer Celebration with more programming, more locations, and more ways to engage, we're creating a consistent place for people to come together, experience the game, and be part of something that feels truly special."

"Long Beach is ready to welcome fans from across the region for a summer that celebrates the global game in a very local way," said Rex Richardson, Mayor of Long Beach. "With youth clinics, neighborhood activations, and match viewings throughout the tournament, this partnership brings energy to our city while creating opportunities for families and communities to connect through sport."

"Carson has long been at the center of soccer in this region, and this summer is another opportunity to bring people together here in a meaningful way," said Lula Davis-Holmes, Mayor of Carson. "From Galaxy Park to our surrounding community, we're proud to continue working with the Club in a way that creates access, inspires young people, and celebrates the role the game plays in our city."

"Hermosa Beach and outdoor activities go together like sand and surf," said Hermosa Beach Mayor Mike Detoy. "We're proud to again partner with the LA Galaxy to bring our community and visitors the chance to experience world-class soccer, just steps away from Hermosa's world-famous beaches."

As part of the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration, the Galaxy will host a series of youth soccer sessions and clinics in Long Beach and Hermosa Beach, providing opportunities for young players to learn the game in a fun, inclusive environment led by Galaxy Youth coaches. Programming will include multiple age groups and formats, with select clinics held in partnership with local municipalities. Details are below and advance registration is required.

Fans interested in attending the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration are encouraged to complete the Interest Form to be notified of further details. Additional details, including event maps, special guest appearances and music programming, will be announced on a rolling basis. Fans are also encouraged to follow @lagalaxy on social media (Instagram, X, Facebook) for ongoing updates and news.

YOUTH SOCCER PROGRAMS SCHEDULE

Date Location Registration Time Ages

Friday June 12 Long Beach: Free Clinic 3:00 PM-5:00 PM; exact timing dependent on age 6-10

Lincoln Park Register Now 11-14

Friday Long Beach: Free Clinic 9:00 AM-11:00 AM; exact timing dependent on age 6-10

June 19 Lincoln Park Register Now 11-14

Saturday July 18 Hermosa Beach: $75/Session 10:30 AM-1:30 PM 6-12

Hermosa Valley School Register Now 3 hours

Sunday Hermosa Beach: $75/Session 8:30 AM-11:30 AM 6-12

July 19 Hermosa Valley School Register Now 3 hours

FIFA World Cup 26™ MATCH VIEWINGS & EVENT SCHEDULE

LONG BEACH | GROUP STAGE | JUNE 11-27

DATE EVENT TIME (PT) GAME(S) SHOWN KICKOFF TIMES (PT)

Thursday 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Mexico vs. South Africa 2:00 PM

June 11

Friday 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM *United States vs. Paraguay 6:00 PM

June 12 (Full Activation)

Saturday 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM Qatar vs. Switzerland 12:00 PM

June 13 Brazil vs. Morocco 3:00 PM

Haiti vs. Scotland 6:00 PM

Sunday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Germany vs. Curaçao 10:00 AM

June 14 Netherlands vs. Japan 1:00 PM

Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador 4:00 PM

Monday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Spain vs. Cabo Verde 9:00 AM

June 15 Belgium vs. Egypt 12:00 PM

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay 3:00 PM

Tuesday 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM France vs. Senegal 12:00 PM

June 16 Iraq vs. Norway 3:00 PM

Argentina vs. Algeria 6:00 PM

Wednesday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Portugal vs. Congo DR 10:00 AM

June 17 England vs. Croatia 1:00 PM

Ghana vs. Panama 4:00 PM

Thursday 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Canada vs. Qatar 3:00 PM

June 18 (5-8 PM Full Activation)

*Mexico vs. South Korea 6:00 PM

Friday 11:00 AM - 7:30 PM *United States vs. Australia 12:00 PM

June 19 (11 AM-5 PM Full Activation) *Scotland vs. Morocco 3:00 PM

Brazil vs. Haiti 5:30 PM

Saturday 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM *Netherlands vs. Sweden 10:00 AM

June 20 (9 AM-3 PM Full Activation) *Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire 1:00 PM

Ecuador vs. Curaçao 5:00 PM

Sunday 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM Spain vs. Saudi Arabia 9:00 AM

June 21 Belgium vs. Iran 12:00 PM

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde 3:00 PM

New Zealand vs. Egypt 6:00 PM

Monday 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM Argentina vs. Austria 10:00 AM

June 22 France vs. Iraq 2:00 PM

Norway vs. Senegal 5:00 PM

Tuesday 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM England vs. Ghana 1:00 PM

June 23 Panama vs. Croatia 4:00 PM

Colombia vs. Congo DR 7:00 PM

Wednesday 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM Switzerland vs. Canada OR Bosnia vs. Qatar* 12:00 PM

June 24 Scotland vs. Brazil OR Morocco vs. Haiti* 3:00 PM

Czechia vs. Mexico OR South Africa vs. South Korea* 6:00 PM

Thursday 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ecuador vs. Germany OR Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire * 1:00 PM

June 25 (3-9 PM Full Activation) *Japan vs. Sweden OR 4:00 PM

*Tunisia vs. Netherlands **

* Türkiye vs. United States OR *Paraguay vs. Australia** 7:00 PM

Friday 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM *Norway vs. France OR Senegal vs. Iraq** 12:00 PM

June 26 (11 AM-7 PM Full Activation)

*Uruguay vs. Spain OR Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia** 5:00 PM

Egypt vs. Iran OR 8:00 PM

New Zealand vs. Belgium**

Saturday 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM *Panama vs. England OR Croatia vs. Ghana** 2:00 PM

June 27 (1-6:30 PM Full Activation)

*Colombia vs. Portugal OR Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan** 4:30 PM

Algeria vs. Austria OR Jordan vs. Argentina** 7:00 PM

Notes on Long Beach Schedule:

*These matches will feature the full activation experience, including merchandise sales, sponsorship activation, player appearances and more.

**LA Galaxy will select which games to air from June 24-27 at a later date in order to prioritize showing games of consequence. Final schedule for those dates will be announced on LA Galaxy social channels by June 23.

CARSON | ROUND OF 16 | JULY 4-7

DATE EVENT TIME (PT) GAME(S) SHOWN KICKOFF TIMES (PT)

Saturday 9:00 AM-4:00 PM Round of 16 10:00 AM

July 4

2:00 PM

Sunday 12:00 AM-7:00 PM Round of 16 1:00 PM

July 5

5:00 PM

Monday 11:00 AM-7:00 PM Round of 16 12:00 PM

July 6

5:00 PM

Tuesday 8:00 AM-3:00 PM Round of 16 9:00 AM

July 7

1:00 PM

HERMOSA BEACH | SEMIFINAL-FINAL | JULY 14-19

DATE EVENT TIME (PT) GAME(S) SHOWN KICKOFF TIMES (PT)

Tuesday 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Semifinal 12:00 PM

July 14

Wednesday 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Semifinal 2 12:00 PM

July 15

Friday, LA Galaxy vs LAFC 7:30 PM

July 17 Dignity Health Sports Park

MLS Regular Season (Apple TV)

Saturday 1:00-4:00 PM Bronze Final 2:00 PM

July 18

Sunday 10:00 AM-3:00 PM Final 12:00 PM

July 19

Amid the global tournament, El Tráfico returns to Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17, continuing one of MLS's most dynamic rivalries. The Galaxy enter the matchup unbeaten in the 2025 season series, earning a 2-2 draw at home behind a Marco Reus brace before securing a dramatic 3-3 result at BMO Stadium, capped by Maya Yoshida's stoppage-time equalizer. With the all-time series narrowly favoring the Galaxy and the matchup consistently delivering high-scoring performances, the latest installment is expected to be one of the highlights of the summer.

LA GALAXY SOCCER CELEBRATION: WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT

Live match viewings on large screens with premium audio

Appearances from Galaxy alumni, players, and special guests

Limited-edition merchandise and giveaways

Sponsor activations and interactive experiences

Shareable fan moments, including music, photo opportunities

Family-friendly spaces and youth programming







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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