Sounders FC Defeats First-Place San Jose in Thrilling 3-2 Result at Lumen Field

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (7-1-3, 24 points) defeated the first-place San Jose Earthquakes (9-2-2, 29 points) 3-2 on Wednesday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Albert Rusnák, Jesús Ferreira and Osaze De Rosario scored for Seattle in a back-and-forth affair between Western Conference rivals, with the latter finding the match-winner in the 89th minute. With the win, the Rave Green capture the Heritage Cup after completing the season sweep over San Jose. Brian Schmetzer's side next concludes its three-match homestand on Saturday, May 16 against the LA Galaxy (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

The result puts Seattle in third place in the Western Conference with 21 points (7-1-3). The club is unbeaten in its last nine matches (6-0-3) in league play, with its lone loss coming on February 28 at RSL.

Sounders FC is now responsible for both of San Jose's losses this season. The Earthquakes are currently tied with Vancouver atop the Western Conference with 29 points (9-2-2).

With the win, Sounders FC captures the 2026 Heritage Cup, an annual competition between Seattle and San Jose honoring the two teams that kept their names from the North American Soccer League.

Albert Rusnák's goal in the 43rd minute was his fifth goal of the season in all competitions, third on the team.

Jesús Ferreira's goal in the 55th minute was his second of the season, both in MLS play.

Osaze De Rosario's 89th-minute winner was his second of season, both in MLS play.

Nouhou and Cristian Roldan assisted De Rosario's winner, their first and fourth of the season in all competitions, respectively. It was Roldan's 76th career assist in all competitions for Seattle, second in club history.

Tonight's match extended Seattle's home unbeaten streak to 22 matches (16-0-6), the longest streak in club history. The club's regular-season home unbeaten streak is now at 14, tied for the longest in club history (10-0-4).

Seattle now concludes its three-match week with a fixture against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 16 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - San Jose Earthquakes 2

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistants: Chris Wattam, Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

Fourth Official: Ramy Touchan

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 28,726

Weather: 60 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SJ - Nick Fernandez (Nonso Adimabua) 2'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (penalty) 43'

SEA - Jesús Ferreira 55'

SJ - Preston Judd 69'

SEA - Osaze De Rosario (Nouhou, Cristian Roldan) 89'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SJ - Reid Roberts (caution) 45+2'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 58'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Peter Kingston 74'), Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan - Captain, Snyder Brunell (Hassani Dotson 68'); Jesús Ferreira, Albert Rusnák (Osaze De Rosario 74'), Paul Rothrock (Paul Arriola 82'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 68')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Kim Kee-hee, Antino Lopez, Sebastian Gomez

Total shots: 23

Shots on goal: 9

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 1

San Jose Earthquakes - Daniel; Jack Jasinski, Max Floriani, Reid Roberts, Dave Romney; Jonathan Gonzalez (Ian Harkes 64'), Noel Buck (Beau Leroux 64'); Jack Skahan (Jamar Ricketts 68'), Nick Fernandez, Paul Marie (Ousseni Bouda HT); Nonso Adimabua (Preston Judd HT)

Substitutes not used: Nate Crockford, Benjamin Kikanović, Daniel Munie, Ronaldo Vieira

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 6







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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