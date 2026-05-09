Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Saturday Night at Lumen Field
Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC kicks off a three-match homestand this weekend when it hosts San Diego FC on Saturday, May 9 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).
Saturday marks the first match between Seattle and San Diego this year, with each team winning its respective home contest last season. The matchup will be just the third time Seattle and San Diego face off, with the Southern California side joining MLS last season.
Sounders FC currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 20 points (6-1-2). San Diego sits in 12th place in the West with 11 points (3-5-3).
The Rave Green defeated FC Dallas 2-1 in its last home match, extending their home unbeaten streak in all competitions to 20 matches (15-0-5). Seattle's last loss at home came on June 23, 2025 against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Following Saturday's match, Seattle hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, May 13 (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) before taking on the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 16 (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Both matches take place on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham & Andrew Wiebe
Talent (Spanish): Bruno Vain & Andres Agulla
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini
Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West for a Primetime Sunday Night Matchup at LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck on a Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Sign Ayoub Lajhar to First-Team Contract - FC Cincinnati
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