Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Saturday Night at Lumen Field

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC kicks off a three-match homestand this weekend when it hosts San Diego FC on Saturday, May 9 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).

Saturday marks the first match between Seattle and San Diego this year, with each team winning its respective home contest last season. The matchup will be just the third time Seattle and San Diego face off, with the Southern California side joining MLS last season.

Sounders FC currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 20 points (6-1-2). San Diego sits in 12th place in the West with 11 points (3-5-3).

The Rave Green defeated FC Dallas 2-1 in its last home match, extending their home unbeaten streak in all competitions to 20 matches (15-0-5). Seattle's last loss at home came on June 23, 2025 against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Following Saturday's match, Seattle hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, May 13 (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) before taking on the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 16 (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Both matches take place on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham & Andrew Wiebe

Talent (Spanish): Bruno Vain & Andres Agulla

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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