Real Salt Lake Falls, 3-1, at FC Dallas

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Real Salt Lake (6-4-1, 19 points, 6th West) fell for the third time in its last four matches Saturday night in North Texas, dropping a 3-1 decision and unable to overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit at FC Dallas (5-3-4, 19 points, 7th West), as Dallas' two first-half goals proved too much for the Claret-and-Cobalt, despite RSL and U.S. World Cup hopeful Diego Luna scoring for the fourth time in his last six matches.

Watch / Listen to RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni and FW Morgan Guilavogui following the 3-1 loss against FC Dallas on Saturday, May 9, 2026

RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made one change to the starting XI at Dallas, bringing DF Philip Quinton into the lineup in place of homegrown Academy product, DF Justen Glad, who came off in the 61st minute of last week's 2-0 home victory against Portland due to a groin injury. Mastroeni and company looked to build upon its renewed momentum and earn an important three points on the road.

The match started with both teams trading possession. In the eighth minute, RSL Iron Man and Captain Rafael Cabral came up big, making an impressive sliding save on a one v one opportunity for Dallas. Just 10 minutes later, the home side capitalized off of a RSL turnover to get the ball into the box and take the early lead.

In the 24th minute, Dallas scored again against the run of play, taking the 2-0 lead by slamming home the rebound of another sprawling Cabral save. The Claret-and-Cobalt continued to battle, working up the pitch and finding some tangible opportunities on goal, unable to find the back of the net. After three minutes of stoppage time, RSL headed into the locker room down 2-0.

The second half began much like the first, with both sides working to string passes and move into the offensive third. In the 58th minute, Mastroeni made his first substitution, bringing FW Victor Olatunji onto the pitch with fresh legs, in place of rookie FW Sergi Solans, RSL's 2026 Golden Boot leader (five goals, two assists).

The Claret-and-Cobalt showed heart and grit throughout the second half, continuously pushing the ball up the field and dominating possession, when RSL star Diego Luna found the back of the net in the 85th minute, curling home a perfectly-placed shot from the top of the box. The momentum was short-lived, however, with FC Dallas scoring its third goal of the night in the second minute of stoppage time and sending the visitors back to Utah empty-handed.

The Claret-and-Cobalt return to America First Field this Wednesday, May 13, looking to continue its home dominance and improve upon its 5-1-0 mark on Utah soils this season against the Houston Dynamo. Kickoff is slated for 7:30pm MT, with tickets available for purchase here.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: DAL 3: 1 RSL

DAL: Santiago Moreno (Petar Musa) 18': Musa received the ball upfield before sending it centrally to Moreno, who took a couple of touches before taking a right-footed shot from the top of the box to strike first.

DAL: Kaick Ferreira (Unassisted) 24': Following a fast counter, Musa found himself with the ball inside the box, after his shot was saved by Cabral, Ferreira sent a second shot into the back of the net with his right foot.

RSL: Diego Luna (Morgan Guilavogui, Alex Katranis) 85;" Katranis sent a perfectly-weighted cross up the field for Guilavogui, who took a touch towards goal before centering to Luna, who took two touches before taking a curling, right-footed shot into the far right corner of the net.

DAL: Samuel Sarver (Unassisted) 90+2': After a corner for RSL was deflected out of the box, Sarver took a long touch up the field and sprinted past several RSL defenders before shooting past Cabral from 12 yards out.

NOTES FROM DAL 3: 1 RSL

- Down 0-2 at half, RSL trailed going into the locker room for the first time this season, making it the last of 30 MLS teams with the distinction in 2026.

- The 1-3 loss marks the second multi-goal deficit of 2026 through 11 games for RSL (0-2 on April 22 v MIA)

- The goal for Luna marks his fourth in the last six matches, with tonight marking RSL's first loss of 2026 when Luna finds the back of the net

- That Luna goal is his 26th in 102 career MLS matches for RSL, placing him in sole possession of 10th place all-time amongst Claret-and-Cobalt scoring leaders; his 25 career assists place him seventh overall in the Club's 694-game MLS history

- Tonight's loss kicks off a three-game week for RSL, its first of 2026; in late April, RSL went 1-2-0 (W-L-T) when playing three games in eight days

- During the 2025/26 seasons, RSL is now 3-9-4 during three-game weeks, with upcoming matches against Houston (Wednesday) and Colorado (Saturday), both at home

- RSL Captain and GK Rafael Cabral has appeared in every single minute of all 51 games played since signing with RSL in January, 2025

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (5-4-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Zavier Gozo, DeAndre Yedlin (Dominik Marczuk,

82'), Philip Quinton, Sam Junqua, JuanMa Sanabria (Alex Katranis, 68'); Diego Luna, Noel Caliskan, Stijn Spierings (Aiden Hezarkhani, 68'), Morgan Guilavogui; Sergi Solans (Victor Olatunji, 58')

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Kobi Henry, Griffin Dillon, Zach Booth, Pablo Ruiz

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

FC Dallas (3-4-3): Michael Collidi; Osaze Urhoghide, Shaq Moore, Nolan Norris; Herman Johansson, Ramiro ©, Kaick Ferreira, Ran Binyamin (Sebastien Ibeagha, 88'); Joaquin Valiente (Samuel Sarver, 75'), Petar Musa (Logan Farrington, 76'), Santiago Moreno (Christian Cappis, 67')

Subs not used: Jonathan Sirois, Caleb Swann, Nick Simmonds, Patrickson Delgado, Lalas Abubakar

Head Coach: Eric Quill

Stats Summary: DAL / RSL

Shots: 11 / 12

Shots on Goal: 6 / 3

Saves: 2 / 3

Corner Kicks: 4 / 7

Fouls: 15 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

DAL: Osaze Urhoghide (Yellow Card - 23')

RSL: Morgan Guilavogui (Yellow Card - 35')

RSL: Diego Luna (Yellow Card - 45+1')

RSL: DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card - 82')

DAL: Samuel Server (Yellow Card - 90+4')

The views expressed in this media release are solely those of the sender and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cision.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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