FC Dallas Secures 3-1 Home Win over Real Salt Lake

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (5-3-4, 19 points) defeated Real Salt Lake (6-4-1, 19 points) 3-1 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Dallas earns back-to-back wins for the second time this season with goals from Santiago Moreno, Kaick and Sam Sarver.

DEJA VU

For the first time this season FC Dallas fielded the same lineup in consecutive matches this season. The starting XI that earned three points at Red Bull New York remained untouched for tonight's match versus Real Salt Lake.

GOL DEL PARCE

FC Dallas forward Santiago Moreno netted his first career goal in the 18th minute of the match. Petar Musa recorded his second assist of the season and his team leading 12th goal contribution. Moreno now tallies 21 career MLS goals.

EL PITBULL BRASILERIO

Brazilian midfielder Kaick netted his first goal of the season in the 24th minute of the first half. FC Dallas holds a 5-1-3 record when Kaick is in the starting lineup. The midfielder has scored his third career goal overall since joining from Grêmio on March 5, 2025.

SUPER SAM SEALS THE DEAL

FC Dallas forward Sam Sarver scored Dallas' third goal of the night to secure the three points. Sarver scored his second goal of the season in back-to-back games. Sebastien Ibeagha recorded his second assist of the season.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its regular-season sellout streak to 42 consecutive matches, drawing 11,004 fans. Including one playoff match, the club has sold out 43 straight MLS home matches at Toyota Stadium, the longest streak in club history.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Watch Dallas' goal fest in its back-to-back wins against Real Salt Lake on Tuesday, May 12, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27.

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. Episode five is now available on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas plays its final home game before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break on Wednesday, May 13 hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will air on Apple TV. Fans can listen on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio crew in the booth through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"My thoughts on the game were that we started really bright. We were on the front foot, organized behind the ball and scored two great goals. We knew in the second half they were going to push numbers forward and become aggressive trying to find a goal, which they eventually did late. Sam's goal to restore the two-goal lead was outstanding. It was an incredible individual play and showed the qualities he has. He's incredibly fast, and to bring that ball down and go coast to coast the way he did was special. Overall, I thought we were excellent defensively. The guys were blocking shots and working together collectively. We really didn't give up much. Salt Lake has a dynamic attack and they're very well coached, so if you're not compact and working together, they can score a lot of goals. I thought our guys did a beautiful job with the details defensively and staying compact throughout the match. And obviously, getting three points in front of our fans was huge for us with a massive week ahead."

On the backline...

"Johansson and the back line are playing at a very high level right now. They're communicating, playing together and buying into every detail. We're limiting teams to very little because of that commitment. Those guys are warriors. What I showed the team at halftime was a moment on a short corner where we made a mistake and they went the length of the field. But the honesty in the recovery run said everything about our team. Everyone sprinted back at full speed. In this league, you see teams give 50 or 60 percent in those moments because they think the play is gone. We don't think that way. Our mentality is to take care of each other, get behind the ball and do everything possible to prevent goals. That's the heart of this team. We care about each other, fight for each other and work for each other. Then we take advantage of our moments in front of the goal. It was a deserving win tonight. Possession only matters if you do something with it, and while they had possession, it only led to a few shots on goal. I really liked what we did defensively tonight."

On the roadtrip mentality reset...

"I would say yes, because winning gives you confidence and a positive mentality, but you still have to go out and earn it. Nobody is going to hand you anything in this league. This was a tough team we played tonight, so to perform the way we did says a lot about our group. These guys want something from this season. They're fighting, training hard and putting in the work every day. I'm proud of them, and they deserved the three points because of the effort they put in."

Midfielder Sam Sarver

On scoring his first home goal...

"Oh man, when I saw that ball pop up in the air, those are the moments you live for. The other team was chasing the game and pushing numbers forward, and my game is built around athleticism and pace. When I saw all that space in front of me, I just thought, 'Let's see if they can catch me.' I kind of blacked out in the moment. You get into your own zone and don't think about anything else. Then you see the ball hit the back of the net and hear the fans erupt. That's a special feeling. I've always been that type of player. If you look at my college goals, I've always been a fan hype guy. Now I get to make a living playing the sport I grew up loving, and it still doesn't feel real sometimes. God has allowed me to get this far, and I never take that for granted. We get paid to do what we love, and the fans spend their hard-earned money to come watch us play. I feel like I owe it to them to make it memorable and make them feel involved because they really are the 12th man. Anything I can do to get the fans involved and make them feel appreciated, I'm going to do. That's just who I've always been."

On the team unity...

"Scoring obviously builds confidence and momentum, but the team is the most important thing. My teammates are putting me in positions to score and giving me opportunities when I come into games. Maybe if the match is tied, the coach uses someone else off the bench, so a lot of credit goes to my teammates for creating those moments. It takes everybody, It's a full team effort. You can go down the list with guys like Shaq, Nolan, Collodi and Jonathan Sirois. Sirois may not be the starting goalkeeper, but he shows up every day and works as hard as anyone. When you see that kind of commitment, it makes you want to fight for those guys. That's what this team is about."

Defender Herman Johansson

How important it is to win at home...

"It is really important, but the most important thing is that we improve every week. It's been a good two weeks, and we played a little bit differently lately but I think our guys have put in a lot of effort, and it is good to win here in front of our fans."

On if the team is gaining momentum...

"Sure when you can get wins, it always gets the confidence in the group. The guys are growing with every game. So I think this is something we need, and have to be ready for another game on Wednesday."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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