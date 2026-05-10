Diego Chara Named Grand Marshal of Rose Festival Grand Floral Starlight Parade

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers captain Diego Chara has been named the Grand Marshal of the inaugural CareOregon Grand Floral Starlight Parade on Saturday, June 6, the Portland Rose Festival announced. The parade will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. with Chara leading the festivities through downtown Portland.

"It's an honor to be named Grand Marshal of the Grand Floral Starlight Parade," Chara said. "Portland has been my home for a long time, and I'm proud to celebrate this city and its traditions with Timbers fans and the entire community."

Currently in his 16th season with the club, Chara came to Portland from Cali, Colombia, in 2011. The 40-year-old midfielder has become one of the most persistent figures in the club's history and a familiar presence within the city. Being named Grand Marshal underscores the long-standing relationship between Chara, the club, and the city he has called home for more than a decade.

"Diego represents everything we value in this community - leadership, passion, and a deep connection to Portland," said Jeremy Emerson, Board President of the Portland Rose Festival. "Bringing together two Portland institutions for this parade moment is incredibly meaningful, and we couldn't think of a better person to lead the way."

The CareOregon Grand Floral Starlight Parade represents an exciting evolution for the Rose Festival, combining two beloved traditions into one dynamic, evening parade through downtown Portland. The reimagined parade will feature both floral and illuminated floats, marching bands, performers, and community groups in a vibrant celebration of creativity and connection. As Grand Marshal, Chara will participate in parade activities and help lead one of Portland's most recognized annual events.

During his time with the club, Chara has helped guide the Timbers to an MLS Cup title (2015), three Western Conference Championship trophies (2015, 2018, 2021), and the 2020 MLS Is Back Tournament championship. In 2020, he was named to the MLS Best XI for the first time in his career and was selected to the MLS Is Back Tournament Best XI in the club's title run. Chara was also named an MLS All-Star in 2019 and was voted Timbers Army Supporters' Player of the Year twice (2012, 2015).

An active member of the 2026 Timbers squad, Chara is the club's all-time leader in games played (433), games started (403) and minutes played (36k+) in MLS play, while recording 12 goals and 36 assists throughout his career. Notably, he holds the MLS record for most regular-season appearances for one club all time and is the only player in league history who has played 16 seasons with one team.

The CareOregon Grand Floral Starlight Parade will take place in downtown Portland on June 6, drawing thousands of spectators to the city's core for one unforgettable night. The event is part of the 2026 Portland Rose Festival, running May 22 through June 7.

For more information, visit http://www.rosefestival.org.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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