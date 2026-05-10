Hugo Cuypers Scores in Eighth Straight Match in 3-1 Loss to Red Bull New York

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC (5-4-2, 17 points) dropped a 3-1 result to Red Bull New York (4-5-3, 15 points) on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field. Forward Hugo Cuypers extended his Club-record scoring streak to eight straight games with a goal in Chicago's lone scoring play.

New York took the lead shortly before the half, as captain Emil Forsberg fed Jorge Ruvalcaba a pass on the left side of the box. The winger took a touch and unleashed a shot off the far post to put his side up 1-0 going into the break.

The visitors doubled the lead four minutes into the second half when Ronald Donkor broke into Chicago's defensive third and found an open Cade Cowell, who scored on a low driven shot. After a lengthy review, the referee issued New York a penalty that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting converted from the spot to make it 3-0 in the 81st minute.

Chicago continued pressing in the closing stages and was rewarded when Cuypers corralled a rebound and volleyed the ball into the net in the 87th minute, denying the Red Bulls a clean sheet.

NEXT MATCH: The Men in Red hit the road for two games, first traveling to face D.C. United for a midweek match on Wednesday, May 13, before heading north of the border to take on CF Montréal on Saturday, May 16. Wednesday's kickoff at Audi Field is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and Saturday's matinee is set for 3:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.

Match Notes:

Maren Haile-Selassie made his 100th regular season appearance for the Men in Red, becoming the 24th player to reach the century mark in Club history. The Swiss winger made his 57th start with Chicago, playing all but five minutes in the match.

Hugo Cuypers extended his Club-record scoring streak to eight games, scoring for the 11th time this season. His 87th minute strike put him in the lead of the MLS Golden Boot race, one goal ahead of FC Dallas' Petar Musa, with action yet to come in the match.

Defender Leonardo Barroso (Lower Body) and Robin Lod (face) were not available for selection against Cincinnati. Midfielder André Franco (Lower Body) remains on the league Injured List and will be unavailable through the World Cup break.

Social: Twitter - @chicagofire, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #cf97 #VamosFire) | Instagram - @chicagofire | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 1:3 Red Bull New York

Goals:

RBNY - Ruvalcaba (5) (Forsberg 5, Mehmeti 5) (WATCH) 45'

RBNY - Cowell (1) (Donkor 4, Voloder 2) (WATCH) 49'

RBNY - Choupo-Moting (2) (Penalty) (WATCH) 81'

CHI - Cuypers (11) (WATCH) 87'

Discipline:

RBNY - Voloder (Caution) 18'

RBNY - Ruvalcaba (Caution) 81'

CHI - Haile-Selassie (Caution) 81'

RBNY - Valencia (Caution) 90+6'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Dean (Shookalook 80'), D Waterman, D Elliott (capt.), D Gutman, M Zinckernagel, M Salétros (Oregel Jr. 80'), M D'Avilla (Pineda 80'), M Bamba (Dithejane 61'), F Cuypers, F Haile-Selassie (Borso 86')

Subs not used: GK Cohen, D Mbokazi, F Mueller, D Radojević

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Red Bull New York: GK Horvath, D Nealis, D Parker, D Voloder (Che 80'), D Dos Santos (Valencia 73'), M Donkor, M Mehmeti, M Forsberg (capt.) (Berggren 60'), F Cowell (Mosquera 73'), F Hall (Choupo-Moting, 46'), F Ruvalcaba

Subs not used: GK McCarthy, D Marshall-Rutty, F Sofo, M Benedetti

Head Coach: Michael Bradley

Stats Summary: CHI / RBNY

Shots: 17 / 9

Shots on Goal: 5 / 4

Saves: 1 / 3

Passing Accuracy: 82.2% / 75.3%

Corners: 6 / 3

Fouls: 7 / 10

Offsides: 4 / 1

Possession: 59.5% / 40.5%

Venue: Soldier Field (Chicago)

Attendance: 23,647

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Micheal Barwegen, Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Tom Supple







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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